Elgin City take positives from Premier Sports Cup opener against Ayr United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a welcome point for Elgin City as they began their Premier Sports League Cup campaign at Ayr United, but striker Kane Hester is still kicking himself.

The 26-year-old could have opened the scoring five minutes from half time when he found himself clean through on Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson.

But the Honest Men goalie read the situation to deny Hester as the home side took the extra point after a penalty shootout win and Elgin’s talisman could only hold his hands up.

“I knew in my mind I was going round the goalie, but he’s read me like a book,” he said.

“I should have gone the other way, but I’ve had too much time to think about it.

“I had from the halfway line to think about what I was going to do, but fair play to the goalie. The game was good challenge for us and we more than held our own.

“I think I was a bit rusty and I’m maybe needing to get that first goal back and then I’ll be fine. I could have done with a bit longer off right enough.”

While the game won’t be considered a classic, Elgin keeper Thomas McHale did well to prevent his own team-mate, Russell Dingwall from heading an Ayr free kick into his own net.

Chances for Gavin Price’s men were few and far between as the Championship outfit probed and tried to prise their way through City’s stubborn defence, to no success.

But the opportunity for Hester was undoubtedly the one that got away as Ayr’s corner quickly turned into a counter-attack and after the number nine had got past Jordan Houston, he was clear.

United get the point after winning 4-3 on Penalties Elgin ✅❌❌✅✅

Ayr ❌✅✅✅✅#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/ieV9zFFimP — Ayr United (@AyrUnitedFC) July 9, 2022

Charlie Albinson, to his credit, read it brilliantly and plunged to the opposing attacker’s feet to grab the ball on the edge of his 18-yard box to deny what was an unlikely opener.

A couple of minutes later and up the other end, Patrick Reading’s cross was destined for Dipo Akinyemi’s head.

From close range, it had goal all over it. No-one told McHale, who threw up an arm and heroically diverted it over his crossbar.

The game continued in much the same vein in the second half with Ayr pressing and not getting much change out of Elgin.

Here is the team lineup for todays match against @AyrUnitedFC Come on City! 🖤⚽️ pic.twitter.com/93sy1gIiVs — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 9, 2022

There was a penalty shout as Musonda and Akinyemi linked up, with the former going down under the challenge of City skipper Matthew Cooper. The free kick came to nothing.

Then Owen Cairns got himself in the way of an Akinyemi attempt in the six-yard box, prompting audible groans from the frustrated home fans.

But a late Reading chance went agonisingly wide in injury time for Ayr as the game moved into penalties, giving Elgin a chance to steal the game on penalties.

However spot-kicks from Chris Antoniazzi and Kenny McInnes were both saved, which meant Reading’s made the difference to the delight of the Somerset Park crowd.

Elgin boss Gavin Price said: “I thought we put a lot into the game.

“The fitness levels looked excellent and we had to withstand a bit of pressure at times.

“The boys worked their socks off and got another clean sheet, which is good to keep going after the pre-season we had.”