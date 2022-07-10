Bobby Clark: Aberdeen cult hero Davie Robb was adored by the fans but the players loved him too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Bobby Clark: Aberdeen cult hero Davie Robb was adored by the fans but the players loved him too

By Danny Law
July 10, 2022, 11:45 am
Davie Robb celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Aberdeen against Celtic in the 1976 League Cup final.
Davie Robb celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Aberdeen against Celtic in the 1976 League Cup final.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark believes Eddie Turnbull deserves credit for seeing the potential in Davie Robb.

Robb, who died on Friday at the age of 74, was a member of Aberdeen’s 1970 Scottish Cup and 1976 League Cup winning sides.

He scored 98 goals in 345 appearances for the Dons and his all-action approach made him a firm favourite of the Red Army.

Clark, who is third in the all-time appearances list for the Dons, says former Aberdeen boss Turnbull knew early on that Robb’s commitment would take him far in the game.

He said: “Davie was a special person.

“I think our paths first crossed in the pre-season of 1965.

“In those days there used to be what was called a ‘public trial’ with the first team against the second team.

“I remember Davie and I played in the second team.

“I don’t think I was overly impressed with him as a youngster because he wasn’t the most skilful player.

“But I remember coming off the field and Eddie Turnbull was just praising Davie saying how much he loved him and how he would terrorise defences.

“I wasn’t so sure but Eddie Turnbull was certainly proven correct because Davie turned into a fantastic player.

“A few years later he was one of the first picks in the Aberdeen team.

“Eddie Turnbull saw something in him and he brought it out of him.”

Aberdeen’s Davie Robb taking on Juventus’ Francesco Morini at Pittodrie.

Clark, who played 591 times for Aberdeen between 1965 and 1980, felt the Dons benefited hugely from the formidable attacking partnership formed by Robb and Joe Harper.

He said: “Davie and Joe worked so well together.

“He would do all of Joe’s running and Joe would be the first to say that about Davie.

“They were a great combination.

“Davie was a 100 per cent player. He was never a silky player but a great player to have in your team.

“The fans loved him because he gave absolutely everything in every game.

“But the players loved that too.

“You loved having Davie and Joe in the team.

“You always felt wee Joe would get you a goal and in Davie you knew you had someone who was going to work and fight for the ball.

“He had a nose for a goal too and got himself into good positions.”

The Aberdeen players with the Scottish Cup in 1970. From left, Henning Boel, Arthur Graham, Derek McKay, Jim Forrest, Tommy McMillan, Martin Buchan, Davie Robb, Jim Hermiston, Joe Harper, George Murray, Bobby Clark and George Buchan.

Clark visited Robb recently in hospital and was thankful for getting to spend the time with his former teammate.

He said: “I was in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary recently as a family member was going in for a check-up and I heard Davie was in hospital.

“I went to see him and we had a great chat. I must have been sitting with him for over an hour.

“He wasn’t looking great and I was a bit worried about him but it was really nice to spend the time together.

“Joe Harper phoned me to let me know he had died and I was very sad when I heard the news.

“All of our teammates would have been the same because he was very well liked.”

Aberdeen’s Joe Harper (no 10) and Dave Robb (no 8) celebrate Derek McKay (not pictured) scoring Aberdeen’s third goal against Celtic in the 1970 Scottish Cup final.

Robb wrote himself into Aberdeen folklore by coming off the bench to score the winning goal in extra time in the 1976 League Cup final success against Celtic.

Clark said: “Nobody will ever forget his goal in the 1976 League Cup final.

“Every time I watch it back now I still think he is going to miss it.

“Two players had a stabbed shot at it before him but somehow Davie squeezed the ball under the goalkeeper and found the net and that was a great moment for him and the team.

“I shared a room with Davie during the League Cup run.

“I always enjoyed his company.

“That was a real highlight for us all.”

Clark said Robb, nicknamed The Brush, ensured life was never dull in the Dons dressing room.

He said: “He was a very colourful character.

“I remember we played in a testimonial match up at Ross County.

“Davie was trying to do step-overs like Ronaldo which wasn’t normally his thing.

“He fell over the ball but quick as a flash his hand went up claiming for a penalty which we all found hilarious.

“He had a great sense of humour and was always fun to be around.”

Clark said it was fitting that Robb received international recognition for his tireless displays at Aberdeen.

Bobby Brown handed Robb his first cap in a European Championship qualifier against Portugal in Lisbon in April 1971, which led to the chant ‘We don’t need Eusebio cos we’ve got Davie Robb.’

Robb impressed in the 2-0 defeat and was selected for matches against Wales, England, Denmark and Russia.

But Robb dropped out of the national team when Tommy Docherty replaced Bobby Brown as national team boss.

Clark said: “He came in for those games and played well.

“He could have won more caps.

“Davie deserved to be involved with Scotland because he was a good player.”

‘He was a smashing guy’: Aberdeen legend Davie Robb dies aged 74

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]