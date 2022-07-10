Bobby Clark: Aberdeen cult hero Davie Robb was adored by the fans but the players loved him too

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark believes Eddie Turnbull deserves credit for seeing the potential in Davie Robb.

Robb, who died on Friday at the age of 74, was a member of Aberdeen’s 1970 Scottish Cup and 1976 League Cup winning sides.

He scored 98 goals in 345 appearances for the Dons and his all-action approach made him a firm favourite of the Red Army.

Clark, who is third in the all-time appearances list for the Dons, says former Aberdeen boss Turnbull knew early on that Robb’s commitment would take him far in the game.

He said: “Davie was a special person.

“I think our paths first crossed in the pre-season of 1965.

“In those days there used to be what was called a ‘public trial’ with the first team against the second team.

“I remember Davie and I played in the second team.

“I don’t think I was overly impressed with him as a youngster because he wasn’t the most skilful player.

“But I remember coming off the field and Eddie Turnbull was just praising Davie saying how much he loved him and how he would terrorise defences.

“I wasn’t so sure but Eddie Turnbull was certainly proven correct because Davie turned into a fantastic player.

“A few years later he was one of the first picks in the Aberdeen team.

“Eddie Turnbull saw something in him and he brought it out of him.”

Clark, who played 591 times for Aberdeen between 1965 and 1980, felt the Dons benefited hugely from the formidable attacking partnership formed by Robb and Joe Harper.

He said: “Davie and Joe worked so well together.

“He would do all of Joe’s running and Joe would be the first to say that about Davie.

“They were a great combination.

“Davie was a 100 per cent player. He was never a silky player but a great player to have in your team.

“The fans loved him because he gave absolutely everything in every game.

“But the players loved that too.

“You loved having Davie and Joe in the team.

“You always felt wee Joe would get you a goal and in Davie you knew you had someone who was going to work and fight for the ball.

“He had a nose for a goal too and got himself into good positions.”

Clark visited Robb recently in hospital and was thankful for getting to spend the time with his former teammate.

He said: “I was in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary recently as a family member was going in for a check-up and I heard Davie was in hospital.

“I went to see him and we had a great chat. I must have been sitting with him for over an hour.

“He wasn’t looking great and I was a bit worried about him but it was really nice to spend the time together.

“Joe Harper phoned me to let me know he had died and I was very sad when I heard the news.

“All of our teammates would have been the same because he was very well liked.”

Robb wrote himself into Aberdeen folklore by coming off the bench to score the winning goal in extra time in the 1976 League Cup final success against Celtic.

Clark said: “Nobody will ever forget his goal in the 1976 League Cup final.

“Every time I watch it back now I still think he is going to miss it.

“Two players had a stabbed shot at it before him but somehow Davie squeezed the ball under the goalkeeper and found the net and that was a great moment for him and the team.

“I shared a room with Davie during the League Cup run.

“I always enjoyed his company.

“That was a real highlight for us all.”

⏪ Back to 1976… 🏆 Davie Robb scores the winner, in extra time, in the League Cup final. #StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 30, 2020

Clark said Robb, nicknamed The Brush, ensured life was never dull in the Dons dressing room.

He said: “He was a very colourful character.

“I remember we played in a testimonial match up at Ross County.

“Davie was trying to do step-overs like Ronaldo which wasn’t normally his thing.

“He fell over the ball but quick as a flash his hand went up claiming for a penalty which we all found hilarious.

“He had a great sense of humour and was always fun to be around.”

Clark said it was fitting that Robb received international recognition for his tireless displays at Aberdeen.

Bobby Brown handed Robb his first cap in a European Championship qualifier against Portugal in Lisbon in April 1971, which led to the chant ‘We don’t need Eusebio cos we’ve got Davie Robb.’

Robb impressed in the 2-0 defeat and was selected for matches against Wales, England, Denmark and Russia.

But Robb dropped out of the national team when Tommy Docherty replaced Bobby Brown as national team boss.

Clark said: “He came in for those games and played well.

“He could have won more caps.

“Davie deserved to be involved with Scotland because he was a good player.”