Elgin charged by SPFL after fielding suspended player in League Cup tie at Ayr

Elgin City have been charged with breaching SPFL rules after fielding an ineligible player in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup match against Ayr United.

Darryl McHardy came off the bench in the 33rd minute of the game at Somerset Park but should not have been in the matchday squad as he was subject of a one-match suspension from the SFA.

The match ended goalless with United claiming a bonus point after winning the penalty shootout 4-3.

City have confirmed McHardy should have been unavailable and have been charged with breaching the SPFL’s rules and regulations in fielding the player.

The Black and Whites will learn their fate at a hearing on Thursday.

Kilmarnock fell foul of the same offence in the competition last season,

Killie beat East Kilbride 2-0 at K-Park but did so after fielding Daniel Armstrong.

He came off the bench when he should have been serving a one-match suspension.

As a result of their error Killie’s win was rendered void with East Kilbride awarded all three points and a 3-0 win in what Killie labelled and inadvertent error.

Killie were also fined £5,000 with the fine suspended until June this year.