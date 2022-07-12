Elgin charged by SPFL after fielding suspended player in League Cup tie at Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin charged by SPFL after fielding suspended player in League Cup tie at Ayr

By Paul Third
July 12, 2022, 11:25 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 3:11 pm
Elgin City's Darryl McHardy.
Elgin City have been charged with breaching SPFL rules after fielding an ineligible player in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup match against Ayr United.

Darryl McHardy came off the bench in the 33rd minute of the game at Somerset Park but should not have been in the matchday squad as he was subject of a one-match suspension from the SFA.

The match ended goalless with United claiming a bonus point after winning the penalty shootout 4-3.

City have confirmed McHardy should have been unavailable and have been charged with breaching the SPFL’s rules and regulations in fielding the player.

The Black and Whites will learn their fate at a hearing on Thursday.

Kilmarnock fell foul of the same offence in the competition last season,

Killie beat East Kilbride 2-0 at K-Park but did so after fielding Daniel Armstrong.

He came off the bench when he should have been serving a one-match suspension.

As a result of their error Killie’s win was rendered void with East Kilbride awarded all three points and a 3-0 win in what Killie labelled and inadvertent error.

Killie were also fined £5,000 with the fine suspended until June this year.

 

 

 

