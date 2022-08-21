Elgin City 2-2 Stranraer: Darryl McHardy nets stunning free kick but Borough Briggs men forced to settle for another draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City manager Gavin Price admitted his men are letting two many points slip down the drain after their third consecutive 2-2 draw in League 2.

In each of those stalemates, City have let a lead slip having held a 2-1 advantage over Stranraer but being unable to hold on for victory.

Darryl McHardy, playing in an advanced midfield role, scored a tremendous free kick just minutes after Matthew Cooper’s header had cancelled out Stranraer’s opener.

But the far-travelled visitors had the better of the second half and Craig Malcolm’s header earned them a point to disappoint home boss Price.

“Sometimes you have to do the ugly things in football and we didn’t do that, and it cost us two points,” he said.

“We have to manage situations better and we need to be a bit more streetwise and have a wee bit more determination to stop the ball going into the net.

“These goals are costing us points at the moment and I think we should be at least four points better off than we are. So it’s disappointing.”

Stranraer forced a series of early corners with Elgin defender Jevan Anderson nearly slicing one into his own net.

City debutant Lewis Nicolson, on loan from Caley Thistle was involved in a slick home counter-attack and his low cross was slipped wide of the near post by Kane Hester on 14 minutes.

Stranraer went in front after 20 minutes, Anton Brady getting in behind a static home defence to drill past Tom McHale.

But within five minutes Elgin captain Cooper levelled with a bullet header from a Nicolson corner on the right.

Just before the half hour mark, the home side took the lead when a brilliant McHardy free kick swerved over the wall and inside the right hand post.

Russell Dingwall also hit the post from distance for an Elgin side well on top in the first half.

Stranraer started the second half well and made it 2-2 on 58 minutes, Craig Malcolm glancing home Matty Grant’s excellent cross from the right.

At the other end McHardy struck an angled effort which Kane Hester flicked against the base of the post on 71 minutes.

Scott Dunn had a goal disallowed for offside for the visitors while Elgin sub Dylan Lawrence saw a late header cleared in a busy goalmouth.

Todays Team to take on Stranraer C’mon ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WNgrBXPLlK — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) August 20, 2022

McHardy, whose goals from defence have been a trademark for Elgin over the years, said he relished playing in a more advanced midfield position against Stranraer.

“We talked about it during the week about how Stranraer press pretty high up the pitch so if they did that, we could try and get out and get flicks in to Kane (Hester) and Fin (Allen),” he said.

Stranraer fans heading to Elgin today (538 miles round trip) @StranraerFC pic.twitter.com/weGe74SppK — Scottish Football Away Days (@days_scottish) August 20, 2022

“It was effective in the first half but it was harder against the wind.

“I was pleased with my goal. It isn’t the first free kick I’ve scored for the team but it was a fair strike.

“I scored one like it when I got a hat-trick at Albion Rovers a few years ago, and I know I’ve got it in my locker.

“I had another one not long after that. I changed my mind at the last minute and made a bit of a mess of it.

“We’re just disappointed not to get the win. We’ve been in front in our last three games and drawn them all so that’s six points dropped and we need to start seeing games out.”