Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy

Elgin extended their unbeaten run to five games and progressed to the third round of the SPFL Trophy at the expense of fellow League 2 side Stenhousemuir.

Goals by Kane Hester, Jake Dolzanski and Russell Dingwall saw the home side go three goals in front before Thomas Orr pulled one back for the visitors.

Elgin manager Gavin Price brought Daniel Hoban in as keeper ahead of Tom McHale.

Midfield pair Brian Cameron and Angus Mailer also returned from suspension to replace Fin Allen and Rory MacEwan from the starting 11 in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Stranraer.

The Warriors pegged City back in the opening quarter although it took a superb full scratch save by keeper Jay Cantley from Hester’s first time effort to prevent a home goal on 18 minutes.

Three minutes later Will Sewell was inches away for Stenny with a glancing header from Euan O’Reilly’s right wing cross, the ball flashing across goal and past the left hand post.

Hoban then saved well from a Euan O’Reilly grounder before Elgin took a 29th minute lead.

Hester beat the last defender and although his strike was saved by Cantley, the striker was sharp enough to prod home the rebound for his fifth goal of the season.

Four minutes later City doubled their lead from a Dingwall free kick deep on the left which was met by centre back Dolzanski’s looping header which caught Cantley napping and dropped under the bar.

Hoban produced another fine save three minutes later to get down low and push away Niyah Joseph’s powerful low strike, while Cantley palmed aside a Dingwall free kick before the break.

City extend lead in second half

Stenny brought on captain Sean Crighton and powerful midfielder Nat Wedderburn at the break but the first chance of the second half fell to Elgin.

On loan Caley Thistle full back Lewis Nicolson burst clear on the left and his low cross was laid first-time by Brian Cameron into the path of Hester, who curled over on 52 minutes.

Six minutes later the north side increased their lead to three when Hester broke forward and passed left to Dingwall, who struck a clinical low drive across Cantley inside the right hand post.

Another fine save by Hoban saw the Elgin keeper turn Sewell’s header over the bar.

Stenny were thrown a lifeline on 72 minutes when sub Orr fired home at the back post with possibly his first touch from a knockdown to the back post.

Hoban then saved well from a Matt Yates blast as City defended their lead to the bitter end.