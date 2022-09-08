Ross Draper calls for Elgin City to be fearless in pursuit of League Two rivals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Draper is confident Elgin City have nothing to fear now they are up and running with a win in League Two.

Just two days after signing for the Moray club, the former Caley Thistle and Ross County star was man-of-the-match as City posted an impressive 2-0 home victory against second-top Bonnyrigg Rose.

Another three points against visitors Albion Rovers this weekend would see Gavin Price’s side push at least towards the top four spots after their first seven league fixtures.

And Draper, 33, who won the Scottish Cup with Inverness in 2015 and the Championship title with Ross County four years later, reckons Elgin have enough quality to go on a run which will trouble teams above them.

Our Gordon & MacPhail Red Door MOTM yesterday was our new signing Ross Draper. Presented by Lily Morrison & Kyle Jack. Yesterday Mr Tatters also presented Bonnyrigg chairman with an engraved quaich as a welcome to SPFL League 2. pic.twitter.com/Uvd9F9TvtA — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 4, 2022

He said: “I really don’t think there’s anything to worry about in this league.

“No side will run away with it. Yes, Dumbarton have started well (with six straight wins), but I think there will be a pack of clubs at the top.

“If we can get further wins and start to move up the table then we have to believe we can be part of that pack.”

Chance to build upon clean sheet

Elgin’s weekend win over Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg came as a result of goals from Brian Cameron and Kane Hester.

Draper is hopeful securing three points can be a launchpad for the team to kick on.

He said: “It’s a good group at Elgin and, having spoken to a lot of the players, they’ve been a bit unlucky with results.

“They’ve been playing well enough, but they just needed to get that first win on the board.

“Before Saturday, Elgin had been ahead four times in recent games, but not won. We needed to shut up shop and make sure we got over the line.”

Defensive role favourable to Draper

Draper, who has mainly been a midfielder throughout his career, played 20 times when on loan at Elgin from Cove Rangers last season.

On Saturday, he slotted in beside Jake Dolzanski at the heart of the defence, with centre-half Darryl McHardy pushing into midfield.

He added: “It was a conversation I had with Gavin and it (the position switch) comes down to my age as well.

“I had played in defence before with Inverness and Ross County, so when I went to Elgin that’s where I saw myself playing.

“I played my first game at Albion Rovers in midfield, after which we discussed me moving back and playing centre-half.

“I’ve no problems with it. I’m happy to play wherever needed, but I see myself as a centre-half, as simple as that.”

Although a push for promotion is the top goal for the Black and Whites, they have made it through two rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Victories over Dundee United B and Stenhousemuir has earned them a third-round away trip to League One hosts Peterhead on September 24.