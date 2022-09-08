Ross Draper calls for Elgin City to be fearless in pursuit of League Two rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Draper calls for Elgin City to be fearless in pursuit of League Two rivals

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross Draper's experience could be vital to Elgin City as they chase promotion from League 2 this term.
Ross Draper's experience could be vital to Elgin City as they chase promotion from League 2 this term.

Ross Draper is confident Elgin City have nothing to fear now they are up and running with a win in League Two.

Just two days after signing for the Moray club, the former Caley Thistle and Ross County star was man-of-the-match as City posted an impressive 2-0 home victory against second-top Bonnyrigg Rose.

Another three points against visitors Albion Rovers this weekend would see Gavin Price’s side push at least towards the top four spots after their first seven league fixtures.

And Draper, 33, who won the Scottish Cup with Inverness in 2015 and the Championship title with Ross County four years later, reckons Elgin have enough quality to go on a run which will trouble teams above them.

He said: “I really don’t think there’s anything to worry about in this league.

“No side will run away with it. Yes, Dumbarton have started well (with six straight wins), but I think there will be a pack of clubs at the top.

“If we can get further wins and start to move up the table then we have to believe we can be part of that pack.”

Chance to build upon clean sheet

Elgin’s weekend win over Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg came as a result of goals from Brian Cameron and Kane Hester.

Draper is hopeful securing three points can be a launchpad for the team to kick on.

Elgin City celebrate Kane Hester’s goal in the 2-0 win against Bonnyrigg Rose at the weekend.

He said: “It’s a good group at Elgin and, having spoken to a lot of the players, they’ve been a bit unlucky with results.

“They’ve been playing well enough, but they just needed to get that first win on the board.

“Before Saturday, Elgin had been ahead four times in recent games, but not won. We needed to shut up shop and make sure we got over the line.”

Defensive role favourable to Draper

Draper, who has mainly been a midfielder throughout his career, played 20 times when on loan at Elgin from Cove Rangers last season.

On Saturday, he slotted in beside Jake Dolzanski at the heart of the defence, with centre-half Darryl McHardy pushing into midfield.

He added: “It was a conversation I had with Gavin and it (the position switch) comes down to my age as well.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“I had played in defence before with Inverness and Ross County, so when I went to Elgin that’s where I saw myself playing.

“I played my first game at Albion Rovers in midfield, after which we discussed me moving back and playing centre-half.

“I’ve no problems with it. I’m happy to play wherever needed, but I see myself as a centre-half, as simple as that.”

Although a push for promotion is the top goal for the Black and Whites, they have made it through two rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Victories over Dundee United B and Stenhousemuir has earned them a third-round away trip to League One hosts Peterhead on September 24.

