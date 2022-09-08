The 7 best places to get cake in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 7 best places to get cake in Inverness

By Karla Sinclair
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cake in Inverness
Parsnip and orange spiced cake.

Mouth-watering, sweet and fluffy are the first words that spring to mind when I think of cake.

It is easily one of my favourite treats to tuck into when in need of curbing my sugar craving. We are, after all, a world of cake lovers.

This listicle highlights the best places, in my opinion, to visit for cake in Inverness, and is for all you Invernesians out there that find yourselves in the same boat as me.

The Three Little Bakers

The Three Little Bakers, run by Paddy and Jane Murphy, boasts not one but three outlets in Inverness – so there’s little excuse to avoid stopping by for a fine piece.

It offers everything from breakfast boxes, sausage rolls and pies to doughnuts, cakes, tarts and pastries, which are sure to curb your sweet tooth.

Andy recently shared a story all about the business picking up a prestigious award – Scottish Baker of the Year – in Glasgow earlier this summer.

If that doesn’t make you want to sample a bake (or two), then we don’t know what will…

Address: 39-41 Harbour Road, Inverness, IV1 1UA

Paddy and Jane Murphy's the Three Little Bakers Cake in Inverness
Paddy and Jane Murphy.

The Bakery

A family-run business selling sourdough, yeasted breads, freshly-made sandwiches, pies, soups and, of course, cakes, The Bakery has gained quite the following over the years.

The grub is perfect for those on the move and after a quick pick-me-up Monday through Saturday.

They sell coffee, too, making for the ideal accompaniment to your chosen cake.

Address: 72 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness, IV3 5DT

The Cake Shop

What’s available at The Cake Shop? The clue is in the name.

Yes, you guessed it – all things cake.

Jammy coconut, old-school sponge and hazelnut latte are just some of the mouth-watering flavours the store has dished out in the past.

Be sure to grab your favourite one while stocks last.

Address: 3 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness, IV3 5DA

Ashers

Ashers, a family-run bakery that has been in operation since 1877, has one outlet based in Inverness for you to visit which is open from 8am to 2.30pm Monday to Saturday.

The company is renowned across the country for its delicious, award-winning bakes.

But if you were to ask us for a recommendation, we would urge you to opt for a slice of salted caramel drizzle cake.

Address: 44 Union Street, Inverness, IV1 1PX

Milk Bar

For those of you taking a stroll in Victorian Market in the future but are yet to visit Milk Bar, then take this as a sign to finally step inside.

When many people think of the eatery, their ice cream and milkshakes spring to mind. There is an impressive line-up of flavours available, after all.

But it’s important to recognise that Milk Bar sells a delicious selection of cakes and bakes, too, as well as coffee from Inverness Coffee Roasting Co.

Address: 8 Market Arcade, Victorian Market, Inverness, IV1 1PG

Cafe Artysans

Run as a social enterprise, Cafe Artysans is the ideal place for breakfast, light lunches, teas, coffees and great home bakes – all freshly made on site.

If you fancy the latter, then there are waffles, pancakes, scones, cakes and more to tuck into either sitting in the cafe or taken away.

Cafe Artysans’ takeaway service is available all day.

Address: 7 Strothers Lane, Inverness, IV1 1LR

Cafe 1668

“Great value, lovely food, outstanding staff and volunteers.” “Great little place for a quick cuppa/coffee and a cake. Staff polite and helpful.”

These are just some of the positive reviews left on Google about Cafe 1668, which reinvests all profits to support those most disadvantaged and vulnerable locally.

It is open from 11am to 2pm Monday to Friday.

Address: 86 Church Street, Inverness, IV1 1EP

