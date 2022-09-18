Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter against Stenhousemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter against Stenhousemuir

By Reporter
September 18, 2022, 9:59 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price felt frustrated after his side were held to a 3-3 draw against Stenhousemuir.

The Borough Briggs men led twice in a six-goal thriller but former Elgin player Sean Crighton netted a late leveller to earn Stenny a point.

Price said: “We had to weather the storm and we probably got the first goal against the run of play.

“The first half performance wasn’t great and we were a bit disjointed but it was a sickener to lose a goal on the stroke of half time, but from a Stenhousemuir point of view they probably thought it was deserved.

“Stenhousemuir’s second goal was a fantastic strike but in the lead up to it we had a stonewall penalty kick turned out.

“I had the perfect view from the dugout that the ball was handled .

It was a 100% a penalty kick and how it was not given I really don’t know.

“I’m really proud with how we responded to going behind.”

Stenhousemuir started well and had several good chances including a Matty Yates effort that struck the crossbar in the first minute.

Elgin opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Kane Hester took advantage of a Nicky Jamieson mistake to stride forward and score.

But Stenny fought bacak into the game with Michael Miller equalising on the stroke of half time before Adam Brown put the hosts in front six minutes into the second half.

Elgin were not behind for long as Russell Dingwall once again scored against his former club, pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty box to tuck the ball home in the 54th minute.

The Borough Briggs men took the lead for the second time in the 70th minute when a long through ball by Darryl McHardy was dispatched by Hester after an initial poor kick-out by Conor Brennan.

Stenhousemuir equalised through Sean Crighton who was adjudged to have headed a Yates corner home, despite Elgin possibly clearing the ball off the line.

The assistant referee was quick to give the goal and Brian Cameron was booked for his protests with the Elgin players convinced that the ball had not crossed the line.

Price added: “The second half performance was much better and I thought we looked a threat throughout.

“I think it was an entertaining game of football that would keep the fans happy but maybe put a couple of years on Stephen Swift (the Stenhousemuir manager) and myself.

“It’s frustrating to drop points with the officials possibly having a final say in the result.”

