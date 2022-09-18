Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter against Stenhousemuir

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City manager Gavin Price felt frustrated after his side were held to a 3-3 draw against Stenhousemuir.

The Borough Briggs men led twice in a six-goal thriller but former Elgin player Sean Crighton netted a late leveller to earn Stenny a point.

Price said: “We had to weather the storm and we probably got the first goal against the run of play.

“The first half performance wasn’t great and we were a bit disjointed but it was a sickener to lose a goal on the stroke of half time, but from a Stenhousemuir point of view they probably thought it was deserved.

“Stenhousemuir’s second goal was a fantastic strike but in the lead up to it we had a stonewall penalty kick turned out.

“I had the perfect view from the dugout that the ball was handled .

It was a 100% a penalty kick and how it was not given I really don’t know.

“I’m really proud with how we responded to going behind.”

Stenhousemuir started well and had several good chances including a Matty Yates effort that struck the crossbar in the first minute.

Elgin opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Kane Hester took advantage of a Nicky Jamieson mistake to stride forward and score.

But Stenny fought bacak into the game with Michael Miller equalising on the stroke of half time before Adam Brown put the hosts in front six minutes into the second half.

Elgin were not behind for long as Russell Dingwall once again scored against his former club, pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty box to tuck the ball home in the 54th minute.

The Borough Briggs men took the lead for the second time in the 70th minute when a long through ball by Darryl McHardy was dispatched by Hester after an initial poor kick-out by Conor Brennan.

Stenhousemuir equalised through Sean Crighton who was adjudged to have headed a Yates corner home, despite Elgin possibly clearing the ball off the line.

Today's team against Stenhousemuir. C’mon the City ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FFABq9BYlW — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 17, 2022

The assistant referee was quick to give the goal and Brian Cameron was booked for his protests with the Elgin players convinced that the ball had not crossed the line.

Price added: “The second half performance was much better and I thought we looked a threat throughout.

“I think it was an entertaining game of football that would keep the fans happy but maybe put a couple of years on Stephen Swift (the Stenhousemuir manager) and myself.

“It’s frustrating to drop points with the officials possibly having a final say in the result.”