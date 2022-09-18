Corran Ferry service suspended due to technical issues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Corran Ferry service has been suspended due to technical difficulties.

Staff are currently working to fix the problem and get the ferry back up and running as soon as possible.

An update will be shared online when the service resumes.

A post shared on Twitter states: “Due to technical difficulties, the ferry service is suspended this morning.

“We are working on problem and will keep you updated on the progress. Sorry for inconvenience.”

The ferry, operated by Highland Council, provides a regular service seven days a week.

It provides a lifeline by linking the communities of Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull.