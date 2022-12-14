Elgin City launch women’s team in partnership with Moray Girls FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City launch women’s team in partnership with Moray Girls FC

By Sophie Goodwin
December 14, 2022, 6:35 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 6:50 pm
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Elgin City have announced their plans to establish a women’s team in partnership with local youth club Moray Girls FC.

The Borough Briggs club aim to field their first women’s team – called Elgin City FC Ladies – in the fifth-tier of Scottish Women’s football next year.

Moray Girls, who currently boast teams for girls aged between 10 and 16 years old, will act as the youth player pathway to the senior Elgin Ladies team.

Elgin general manager Keiran Carty said: “The growth of women’s football over the past few years has been fantastic to see and we are very much looking forward to being part of it’s future.

“This will provide a fantastic opportunity for ladies in the local community to come and play competitive football in a great environment.

“Partnering up with Moray Girls is an important part of the model as we aim to provide a player pathway from their girls teams into our ladies team.

“I’m excited to see how this progresses next year and get everything underway.”

Moray Girls chairman Marc Whyte added: “Everyone at Moray Girls are extremely excited about our forthcoming partnership with Elgin City, it provides a pathway to senior football for our girls and an opportunity to keep playing locally once they are too old for U16s.

“With Elgin City already offering first-time footballers the opportunity to develop their skills at their community football, the pathway for the girls to join us from there and then back to Elgin Ladies when the time comes seems to be the perfect situation.

“The female game has grown dramatically in recent years and the emergence of Elgin City ladies will be fantastic for Moray.”

Elgin City plan to host open trials for the new women’s team in due course. If you are interested in coaching or playing, contact the club on accountsecfc@btconnect.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Elgin City

Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban lifted by surgery date and new deal
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin City bolster squad with arrival of Camelon Juniors winger
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price poised to sign two players before Forfar Athletic clash
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price may search for new recruits in bid to address…
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin City suffer home defeat to Stirling Albion as Ross Draper sees red
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Gavin Price eager for Elgin City to rise to next top-of-table contest against Stirling…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City target 'statement' win against Stirling Albion, says defender Ross Draper

Most Read

1
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Elgin City have launched a women's football team in partnership with Moray Girls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well

Editor's Picks

Most Commented