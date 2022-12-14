Elgin City launch women’s team in partnership with Moray Girls FC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City have announced their plans to establish a women’s team in partnership with local youth club Moray Girls FC.

The Borough Briggs club aim to field their first women’s team – called Elgin City FC Ladies – in the fifth-tier of Scottish Women’s football next year.

Moray Girls, who currently boast teams for girls aged between 10 and 16 years old, will act as the youth player pathway to the senior Elgin Ladies team.

Elgin general manager Keiran Carty said: “The growth of women’s football over the past few years has been fantastic to see and we are very much looking forward to being part of it’s future.

“This will provide a fantastic opportunity for ladies in the local community to come and play competitive football in a great environment.

“Partnering up with Moray Girls is an important part of the model as we aim to provide a player pathway from their girls teams into our ladies team.

“I’m excited to see how this progresses next year and get everything underway.”

ECFC LADIES TEAM We are very excited to announce we will starting up our official Ladies Team in 2023. We can't wait to get this started. The Full Story can be found here: https://t.co/cT58pIqwjX pic.twitter.com/vIJ2CeZ9YW — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) December 14, 2022

Moray Girls chairman Marc Whyte added: “Everyone at Moray Girls are extremely excited about our forthcoming partnership with Elgin City, it provides a pathway to senior football for our girls and an opportunity to keep playing locally once they are too old for U16s.

“With Elgin City already offering first-time footballers the opportunity to develop their skills at their community football, the pathway for the girls to join us from there and then back to Elgin Ladies when the time comes seems to be the perfect situation.

“The female game has grown dramatically in recent years and the emergence of Elgin City ladies will be fantastic for Moray.”

Elgin City plan to host open trials for the new women’s team in due course. If you are interested in coaching or playing, contact the club on accountsecfc@btconnect.com.