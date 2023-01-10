Elgin City manager Gavin Price tips big future for Caley Thistle’s Lewis Nicolson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City manager Gavin Price tips big future for Caley Thistle’s Lewis Nicolson

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 10, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 10, 2023, 5:06 pm
Lewis Nicolson celebrates his goal for Caley Thistle at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Lewis Nicolson celebrates his goal for Caley Thistle at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Elgin City manager Gavin Price insists rising star Lewis Nicolson can kick on with Caley Thistle following his successful spell at Borough Briggs.

The 18-year-old full-back was on loan at the League Two club from August until the New Year where he impressed Price, stacking up 13 appearances for the Black and Whites.

On Saturday, he headed home ICT’s final goal in their 4-1 Championship rout at Arbroath as the Highlanders draft in reinforcements amid their ongoing injury crisis.

Lewis Nicolson heads home his goal against Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Elgin were keen to keep Nicolson

Price didn’t want to let Nicolson leave, but hopes the smooth transition will lead to future loan moves which again work for all parties.

He said: “Lewis did very well at Elgin. He’s a big, strong left-back, who has a big career ahead of him if he applies himself well.

“I am sure he will because he’s a good lad. We will wait and see what happens with that.

“Inverness have obviously have had plenty of injuries over the past two or three months and they needed him back early.

“We didn’t want to stand in the way of that because, in the future, we’d like to take Inverness players on loan and maintain that relationship.”

Lewis Nicolson in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie

Cruickshank stepping up the levels

Last week, Nairn County boss, and Price’s former Borough Briggs’ assistant, Steven Mackay took young forward Aidan Cruickshank on loan until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old spent the first half of this season at Strathspey Thistle, but a switch on to Nairn was deemed the right next move for the young gun.

Price said: “Aidan is still a young boy and he needs to learn the game. He’s certainly got ability and has got a good physical stature about him, which can be useful.

Elgin City forward Aidan Cruickshank will play for Nairn County in the second half of the season. Image: Nairn County FC

“He has had a good half-season at Strathspey Thistle where he has developed.

“We felt he now needed to go up to a slightly higher standard of team to challenge him a wee bit more to learn a bit more about the game.

“We have talked to him about what he needs to improve on.

“Steven Mackay has got a similar view to myself about that in relation to Aidan and I know Steven is someone who will help Aidan progress further in the second half of the season.”

Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie

Forging relationships with Nairn

Mackay has said he wants to bolster links between Nairn and Elgin in terms of player moves such as this.

And Price is open to that suggestion. He added: “I like Steven’s manner as a manager and coach. I know he will develop players really well. We will keep in contact about players’ progress.

“It’s not solely Nairn County who we will work with in that regard, but there is a relationship is a strong one already.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Elgin City boss Gavin Price. Image: SNS.
Elgin City 1-2 East Fife: Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid relishing chance at League Two…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City boss Gavin Price urges side to up the ante ahead of home…
Winger Mitchell Taylor, who recently joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban lifted by surgery date and new deal
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Elgin City bolster squad with arrival of Camelon Juniors winger
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price poised to sign two players before Forfar Athletic clash
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price may search for new recruits in bid to address…

Most Read

1
Maggie Leslie, Ellon's beloved 'Queen of Burgers'.
‘Half a million burgers – and just as much banter’: Family’s tribute to Ellon’s…
2
A collage of Prince Harry as a teenager alongside a red deer.
Revealed: Harry ‘feared he would die’ as head was shoved inside dead deer in…
3
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
4
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
5
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: See inside Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
7
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 20: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on December 20, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder linked with a return to England
8
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman in stab vest and helmet seen on Aberdeen street
9
Elaine Rand with her daughter Marie who has been waiting for cataracts removal for over a year. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
‘Marie can’t do anything’: Woman waiting over a year on 12-week NHS waiting list…
10
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is relishing a semi final clash with Rangers. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Graeme Shinnie understands importance to Aberdeen fans of beating Rangers in League Cup semi-final
Calmac have cancelled ferries this morning warning more could follow.
Islanders warn tourism trade is at risk over delays to summer ferry bookings
File photo dated 15/09/21 of Michael Matheson MSP Net Zero and Energy Secretary who has warned even more people could find themselves struggling to pay their bills next year. The number of calls to an energy advice hotline in Scotland has more than quadrupled as more and more bill payers struggle with rising prices. In December around 370 calls a day were made to the Energy Advice service, well up from last year's average of around 80 a day during the same month. Issue date: Tuesday December 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Hotline. Photo credit should read: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire
SNP energy secretary slams ‘money wasting’ delays to north-east carbon capture scheme
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a press conference on winter pressures in the NHS, at St Andrews House in Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday January 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND NHS. Photo credit should read: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire
Aberdeenshire pensioner denies sending threatening messages about First Minister's 'assassination'
Sunset behind an offshore oil rig
Scottish energy strategy branded 'breathtaking betrayal' as government takes aim at North Sea exploration
3
Katie Holmes sitting in her wheelchair with French bulldog Meeko sitting in her lap smiling
Charity's vet bill for rescue dog Meeko soar as further health conditions uncovered
The A96 was partially blocked this afternoon following a two car crash near Kintore. Image: Google Maps.
Two-vehicle crash blocks A96 near Kintore
Forest Park
Final decision on plans to turn public Stonehaven park into rugby pitch expected this…
Cosmic Girl, a Boeing 747 repurposed to launch a rocket into space
'Space is never easy': North Scotland's rocket launch industry commiserates on Cornwall failure
CR0040521 Trevor Ross of Inverlochy Crescent, Ness Castle, Inverness found a highly unusual golden shell while out walking on Nairn Beach. 10th January 2023 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I felt like I had won the golden ticket': Offshore worker's delight at rare…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented