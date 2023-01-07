Arbroath 1 Caley Thistle 4 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Inverness rise to sixth place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle found their lethal touch again as their 4-1 Championship victory at Arbroath moved them above Raith Rovers and into sixth spot.

The win – earned by goals from Billy Mckay, Jay Henderson, Daniel MacKay and Lewis Nicolson – followed Monday’s crushing 6-1 success against Cove Rangers, which ended a winless league slide from mid-October.

The Gayfield result means they are now four points away from fourth-placed Partick Thistle with one game in hand.

There were early signs of a good understanding between on-loan St Mirren midfielder Henderson, Mckay and Aaron Doran.

And the trio were involved in setting up the opener as Doran fed Henderson, whose pass on to Lewis Hyde ended with Mckay sticking away a close-range shot from Hyde’s cross after just nine minutes.

However, Arbroath were knocking on the door and drew level on 26 minutes. Marcus Oakley darted down the right. His low cross missed by Scott Stewart, but recent recruit, forward Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made no mistake with a low drive into the bottom left corner.

Mckay almost restored ICT’s lead two minutes later, but a goal-saving clearance on the line from Thomas O’Brien denied him.

Caley Jags were given a helping hand as they did go 2-1 in front on the stroke of half-time.

It was an ice-cool finish as Henderson hooked his shot over goalkeeper Derek Gaston, who punched Doran’s corner out of the box. It was great vision from the 20-year-old to steer the ball high into the net.

Gaston ensured Daniel MacKay had nothing to celebrate though on 55 minutes when he got down smartly to save the on-loan Hibs ace’s shot after he connected with a pass from Doran.

Ten minutes later, it was game over as skipper Sean Welsh, who set up two goals on Monday, guided the ball on to Daniel MacKay and the on-loan Hibs winger took his shot beyond Gaston’s reach and into the net.

With four minutes to go, a whipped in cross from sub Steven Boyd, who only just replaced Doran, was headed home at the back post from Lewis Nicolson, who this month returned from his loan spell at League Two Elgin City.

Talking points

Draws galore between two well-matched league rivals

Five of the last meetings between these well-matched rivals have ended level over 90 minutes, but this was a fairly comfortable day thanks to the sharp-shooting ICT scorers.

No starting debutants for hosts, but recent recruit nets

Arbroath have snapped up three midfielders, a winger and a forward since January 1, and began this clash boosted by their 4-2 win on Monday at Dundee. Boss Dick Campbell kept the same starting 11. It paid off for a while as one of those signings, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, drew the Angus team level.

All eyes on striking Spiders’ double-header in Inverness

Owen Coyle’s Queen’s Park, the Championship leaders by four points, visit the Caledonian Stadium the next two Saturday, in the league then Scottish Cup.

After their stunning 6-0 rout at Cove on Saturday, they have won eight in a row in all competitions, so will be stern opponents for ICT, who have two straight victories now.

Talking tactics

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds also kept the faith with his starters, who helped sweep Cove away. That meant goalkeeper Mark Ridgers retained his place, as did impressive Paisley Saints starlet Henderson in the usual 4-4-1-1 set-up.

Referee watch

Gavin Duncan waved away home appeals for a spot-kick when ICT defender Wallace Duffy brought Scott Stewart to ground. Dick Campbell was in the assistant’s ear, but it was deemed a legal challenge. Otherwise, it seemed a standard afternoon for the referee.

Player ratings

ARBROATH (4-5-1): Gaston 6, Oakley 6 (Linn 67), Hamilton 6, Bitsindou 6 (Hilson 67), O’Brien 7, Gold 5 (Little 46), Stewart 6, McKenna 6, Balde 6, El-Mhanni 7 (Dow 77), Adarkwa 7.

Subs not used: Gill (GK), Hoti, Allan.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Welsh 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 7, Doran 7 (Boyd 85), Hyde 6, Daniel MacKay 6 (Lewis Nicolson 75), Henderson 7, Delaney 6.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Oakley, Thompson, Cairns, Strachan.

Star man

Aaron Doran: The 31-year-old, in his testimonial season at Inverness, looks sharp and is keen to get involved in the heart of the attacking action. Edged it ahead of Billy Mckay and Jay Henderson.