Elgin City sign Andrew Tod on loan from Dunfermline Athletic

Elgin City have signed midfielder Andrew Tod on loan from Dunfermline Athletic for the remainder of the season.

Tod, who turned 17 earlier this week, broke into the Pars’ squad at the beginning of the season, making two appearances in the League Cup group stage against East Fife and Buckie Thistle.

He is the son of former Dunfermline defender Andy Tod, who made more than 300 appearances for the Fifers across two spells.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are pleased to announce the Loan Signing of Andrew Tod from Dunfermline. The versatile youngster will join on Loan until the End of the Season. Welcome to the Club Andrew. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GTicQQPz1Q — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) February 28, 2023

The teenager has featured a further three times for James McPake’s men in the SPFL Trust Trophy this term, most recently in a 4-2 loss to Dundee in January.

Having yet to make his league breakthrough for the League One pacesetters, Tod will now have the opportunity to gain more regular game time with Elgin.

Tod could make his debut for the Black and Whites when they host Bonnyrigg Rose in League Two on Saturday, as Gavin Price’s men look to build on last weekend’s 2-1 victory away to league leaders Dumbarton.