Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City sign Andrew Tod on loan from Dunfermline Athletic

By Andy Skinner
February 28, 2023, 4:19 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 4:33 pm
Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline. Supplied by Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline. Supplied by Dunfermline Athletic FC.

Elgin City have signed midfielder Andrew Tod on loan from Dunfermline Athletic for the remainder of the season.

Tod, who turned 17 earlier this week, broke into the Pars’ squad at the beginning of the season, making two appearances in the League Cup group stage against East Fife and Buckie Thistle.

He is the son of former Dunfermline defender Andy Tod, who made more than 300 appearances for the Fifers across two spells.

The teenager has featured a further three times for James McPake’s men in the SPFL Trust Trophy this term, most recently in a 4-2 loss to Dundee in January.

Having yet to make his league breakthrough for the League One pacesetters, Tod will now have the opportunity to gain more regular game time with Elgin.

Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic. Supplied by Dunfermline Athletic FC.

Tod could make his debut for the Black and Whites when they host Bonnyrigg Rose in League Two on Saturday, as Gavin Price’s men look to build on last weekend’s 2-1 victory away to league leaders Dumbarton.

