Charlie Charlesworth hails swift reaction at Elgin City – but warns League Two survival battle must still be won

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Charlie Charlesworth hails swift reaction at Elgin City – but warns League Two survival battle must still be won

The Moray team head to Stranaer seeking a second successive win - and could stay up if Albion Rovers lose.

By Paul Chalk
Interim management team Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Interim management team Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie

Interim co-boss Charlie Charlesworth wants his confident Elgin City players to move one step closer to League Two survival by winning after their epic trip to Stranraer.

The experienced coach, alongside Stevie Dunn and Ross Draper, make up the temporary managerial team following the recent sacking of manager Gavin Price and his assistant Jim Weir.

They were denied a win at the death and had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Stenhousemuir, but followed that with Saturday’s impressive 2-0 home win against promotion-chasing Forfar Athletic.

Those four points lifted Elgin clear by that margin away from Sandy Clark’s basement side Albion Rovers and they are now two points ahead of Bonnyrigg Rose.

Their win over the Loons on Saturday was also their first shut-out since beating the same team 1-0 on January 2.

Saturday’s hosts Stranraer, who were thumped 8-0 at East Fife last week, appointed Scott Agnew as their new boss on Tuesday, and City can overtake them by two points with two games to go. Agnew replaced boss Jamie Hamill and assistant manager Darryl Duffy.

Should Elgin win at Stair Park, and Albion Rovers lose at home to Stenhousemuir, the Moray club’s position in the fourth-tier would be confirmed.

Kane Hester has now scored 29 goals this season for Elgin City. Image: SNS

Confidence has been restored at City

Charlesworth is quietly confident Elgin can deliver a massive win after their early alarm calls on Saturday ahead of their 540-mile round trip.

He said: “Our main focus is to ensure we’re a League Two club next season.

“From top to bottom of this club, we’re doing everything in our power to make sure that’s the case.

“Inwardly, we’re confident we can do this, especially after the last two results. However, we’re counting no chickens and we don’t want any of the squad to think that either.

“After the 3-0 defeat at Albion Rovers two weeks ago, we were at the lowest of the low, bottom of the league and Gavin and Jim had been relieved of their duties. The whole club was in disarray.

“The following Tuesday (in the 1-1 home draw against Stenhousemuir) we noticed some green shoots of recovery from the players’ perspective. Confidence was restored to a certain extent and we built upon that.

“Against Forfar, everything played out pretty well for us. The players have been magnificent in how they have reacted and adjusted to the situation.

“As far as I’m concerned, we’re not out of the woods. While we’re delighted with the progress, the club is in limbo a little bit right now until we know what the outcome (of the season) is.

“It would be nice to get mathematically clear of bottom place then the club can make decisions in terms of the manager’s position and other aspects associated with the club.”

Elgin City ‘taking nothing for granted’

Charlesworth hopes Stranraer don’t get an instant lift from Agnew’s appointment, but says the key for Elgin is to just get their own game in good order once more.

He said: “It’s a 6am start for us on Saturday, going to Stranraer, so it’s a big demand on everyone.

“We’ve had to rest some players this week. There have been a few with ragged edges in terms of injuries and fatigue, so we will see how we are for Saturday.

“I think it’s a case of us concentrating on ourselves. We shouldn’t be looking at what other clubs are doing, which we’ve maybe done a little bit too much this season.

“We’re looking at our plan and our tactics and adjust the game if you need to.

“We’re taking nothing for granted and let’s hope Stranraer don’t get the managerial bounce that we’ve had.

“To have this turnaround in results so quickly was massively important and, to a certain extent, a dream for us.

“Everything just becomes that little bit easier after good results and that’s without taking any emphasis away from the position we’re in.

“It’s a massive plus for us, as a management team, that we can speak to the players now and they have the confidence to go out and do what we ask them to do.”

Starlet takes on board early advice

Charlesworth has been delighted to see 19-year-old winger Matt Jamieson grab his chance in the team in the past fortnight and felt he is already showing a willingness to learn.

He added: “Matty has been on the fringes and he came on as a sub for Dylan Lawrence (against Stenhousemuir) and he did well and he bettered that against Forfar on Saturday.

“I had a chat with him about a couple of things he needs to to better and he took that on quickly, that was namely to protect the ball and bring other players (into play).

“He’s been getting up the park and taking the full-back with him, which is excellent. He had an assist, to a certain extent, for Aaron Reid’s goal after Kane Hester’s shot was stopped and Aaron stuck it away.

“Matty is a young lad, so we will see if we can keep the standards up until we can get some respite.”

Dylan Lawrence, who suffered a head knock against Stenny, should return to contention for this weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Elgin City

Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Matt Jamieson, rear, in action for Elgin City against Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie
'Absolutely brilliant' Matt Jamieson praised after Elgin City beat Forfar 2-0 to take step…
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges
Thomas McHale says Elgin City are up to League Two survival challenge in final…
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
New boss search can wait at Elgin City as SPFL survival tops agenda, says…
Aaron Reid gave Elgin City the lead against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Charlie Charlesworth keen to build on Elgin City's display despite late setback to draw…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City struck by late blow against Stenhousemuir - but 1-1 draw enough to…
Charlie Charlesworth in 2018, during his spell in charge of Huntly.
Charlie Charlesworth hopes interim coaching team can rally Elgin City to League Two safety
Gavin Price during his time in charge of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Elgin City part company with manager Gavin Price following sixth successive defeat
Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City manager Gavin Price says his men are up for survival fight at…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper leaning on his experience in order to help Elgin City out of…

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
3
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
4
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
5
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts
6
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
7
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
8
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
Ashley Beckwith broke into a wealthy pensioner's home and robbed him of luxury items. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to ‘feed his family for a year’
10
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
11

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has signed a new contract. Photo by Blair Dingwall/DCT Media
Reds revival under Barry Robson is only just beginning, says Jonny Hayes
raigmore interchange
Late night delays expected next week due to roadworks at Raigmore Interchange
Rally cars from the Speyside Stages rally arrive in Elgin and line up along the High Street for scrutineering ahead of the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Rally cars pack Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages
Charles Davidson
Aberdeen man walking with 'slight hunch' reported missing
Christine Macdonald of Aviemore pictured with Grant Moir, chief executive of the cairngorms National Park and Kenny Wright, outdoor resource centre co-ordinator unveiling a new plaque on the grounds. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
UK's first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday
This image shows that the new Ellon Wheel Park could look like.
'Huge step forward' for Ellon Wheel Park with £400,000 cash boost
The possibility of wildfire in the north of Scotland was increased due to dry weather and low rainfall this week. Image: South West Ross Community Fire Stations.
Wildfires near Glenuig put out after two days as SFRS warning extended into the…
There has been a leak at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital's midwife unit to be relocated for six weeks due to leak
Persley Castle Care Home is located in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.
Watchdog tells Persley Castle Care Home to improve patients' wellbeing

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]