Car lands on side following two-vehicle crash on Peterhead street

A car overturned on a Peterhead street following a collision with another vehicle.

The incident took place on St Peter Street at the junction with Windmill Street in the town just before 10am on Sunday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene where the road was blocked in both directions.

The road was cleared just after 11.30am.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

Photos shared online show a car on its side outside the job centre and a delivery van with a dented bonnet.

A spokesman from the fire service confirmed all casualties were out of the vehicles before crews arrived.

They made the area safe and the stop message came in at 10.15am.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.55am on Sunday, April 30, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on St Peter Street, Peterhead.

“Recovery was arranged and the road was cleared around 11.35am. Inquiries remain ongoing.”