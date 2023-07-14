Elgin City’s Russell Dingwall plots Viaplay Cup upset against former coach Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City’s Russell Dingwall plots Viaplay Cup upset against former coach Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell

The Black and Whites midfielder looks ahead to the League Cup group opener against County, while a second Aberdeen youngster has arrived on loan at Elgin.

By Paul Chalk
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City. Image: SNS
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City. Image: SNS

Russell Dingwall won a league title with Stuart Kettlewell – but he’ll be out to upset him when Motherwell head to Moray in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder was part of the Ross County group who, under Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson, sensationally clinched the 2016–17 SPFL Development League.

In February, the North Lanarkshire side were toiling in 11th spot under Steven Hammell and, following a successful interim period, Kettlewell landed the head coach job, stepping up from lead development coach.

Just two losses in their last 12 games saw Motherwell finish comfortably in seventh position in the Premiership and they will be determined to hit the ground running with no slip-ups at Borough Briggs.

However, it’s a fresh start to the new season for Elgin under new player-boss Ross Draper and they are eager to find their feet.

Ties against League Two rivals East Fife on Tuesday, then Championship Queen of the South on July 22 and League One opponents Queen’s Park on July 25 will follow for Elgin in Viaplay Cup Group G.

Kettlewell was bound to lift ‘Well

Dingwall, 26, who recently signed a fresh three-year contract with City, isn’t surprised his old coach from County is pulling up trees at Fir Park.

He said: “I got on well with Stuart when he was our coach at Ross County.

“He’s done very well since he went into Motherwell. They were falling down the table until he got the job and they have kicked right on.

Motherwell (and ex-Ross County) manager Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS

“I’m not surprised by how well it’s gone for them since Stuart has taken over.”

Waiting for the chance to strike

Dingwall hopes hard graft and restricting Motherwell could lead to chances for hosts Elgin on the attack.

He said: “It’s a good game for the boys to look forward to against a Premiership side, who finished last season right on form.

“We’re not under any illusions that this will be an easy game. We know it’s going to be hard for us, but it will be an exciting one to play in.

“The new gaffer is trying to implement his style of play and we will try to do that as best we can.

“We’re not going to have as much possession of the ball as we’d like, but we will try and stay in the game as much as we can and you might nick something at some point.”

Inverness test will benefit Elgin City

Dingwall wasn’t involved last weekend when his team-mates lost 4-1 at Championship Caley Thistle, who changed their entire line-up at the break, while City were light on numbers.

The midfielder is sure the experience of playing a higher-ranked team will serve them well going into the Well clash.

He added: “It was good to get those minutes in the legs. At this stage of the year, that’s what it’s all about for us – making sure we’re ready to go.”

Premiership loanees check in at City

Elgin manager Draper, meanwhile, is delighted to have added two more loanees to his ranks this week.

Blair MacKenzie, left in action against Huntly last season. Image: Kenny Elrick

First through the door was 19-year-old midfielder Ryan MacLeman, who comes in from Ross County until the New Year.

He played more than 30 appearances for Highland League team Forres Mechanics last term, so will aim to take that experience into League Two.

Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey, 18, moved on loan to the Black and Whites last month and he’s been joined by his Dons team-mate, defender Blair McKenzie, 17. Both deals are until the end of the year, when they will be reviewed.

McKenzie is an Aberdeen player until 2025, having signed a new deal earlier this year, and has been a high-level performer for their U18s.

Draper offered his assessment of the loanees, who go straight into the squad to face Motherwell.

He said: “Ryan is a terrific young talent. He done really well at Forres and coming to us is his next step in his development. It is an easy one for all parties.

“He can play in a couple of front positions or in central midfield, so we’re delighted to get the deal done. He trained on Thursday night and looked really good.

“Blair is a good size and is a left-footed centre half, which is rare. He also trained on Thursday and, along with Liam Harvey, you can see what they bring, not just on the training pitch in terms of their overall quality.

“Blair had a bit of interest elsewhere, so it was pleasing we could get the deal done to bring him to Elgin.

“We wanted ensure the players we brought in were ones who could make a difference and getting Liam, Ryan and Blair is what we were after – boys who will add to this squad and to our starting 11.

“They come from good clubs, Aberdeen and Ross County, where they have a great grounding and have been well looked after. I’m looking forward to see what they bring on the pitch.”

Elgin player-manager Ross Draper in action against ICT last week. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Draper ready for top-flight test

Draper played under Kettlewell at Ross County, winning the 2019 Championship title, along the way, so he knows visitors Motherwell will be tough opening-tie opponents.

He added: “I know Motherwell will be well backed. They are bringing up a good support.

“Ketts has done a terrific job and it was great to see him get the opportunity back at the top level again. I enjoyed working under him and Steven Ferguson at Ross County.

“They were brilliant for me and their training sessions were always good, with the attention to detail and video analysis always so thorough. They won’t be taking this game lightly and will have done their homework.

“Motherwell will be firm favourites, but it’s a good opportunity for our boys, especially with the three loan boys coming in.

“Hopefully we can put in a strong performance and see where it takes us.”