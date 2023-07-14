Billy Dodds says he signed new deal because he didn’t want to ‘desert’ Caley Thistle players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds says he signed new deal because he didn’t want to ‘desert’ Caley Thistle players

Inverness reached last month's Scottish Cup final - and now the manager wants promotion to the Premiership, as their season begins in the Viaplay Cup.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Boss Billy Dodds signed a new Caley Thistle deal because he believes his players have what it takes to deliver success for the Highlanders.

The 2023/24 competitive season starts on Saturday, with a home Viaplay Cup group stage opener against League Two visitors Bonnyrigg Rose. 

Dodds’ future was up in the air around the time of last month’s Scottish Cup final, which the Championship side lost 3-1 to Celtic in what was nevetheless an impressive display.

Four days after that Hampden showpiece, news the 54-year-old had agreed a contract until 2025 was confirmed. His players had been told he was staying on just after battling Celtic.

An injury-hit season saw ICT finish sixth in the Championship following a last-day defeat to Ayr United. 

The previous year, they reached the Premiership play-off final when they ran out of steam at the very end to lose to St Johnstone at Perth. 

Dodds ‘loves’ working with ICT squad

Dodds explained why he never wanted to leave the club as he seeks to take charge of a team capable of a big promotion push.

He said: “It was great to finally get it over the line and commit my future.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

“I wanted to stay here, and I said to the players after the cup final that I had signed a new contract, and they were a big factor.

“That was from the heart, because I love working with them. We’ve lost a couple, which we knew would happen, but those boys were a huge factor in me wanting to stay.

“Hopefully we can get a smoother run this year and see where we end up.

“The players who were committed to staying, I felt like I would have been deserting if I had walked away, because we’ve come a long way.”

Bonnyrigg are first cup opponents

Bonnyrigg, then Tuesday’s hosts Dumbarton, also of League Two, are ICT’s first Viaplay Cup opponents.

Championship new boys Airdrieonians visit on July 25, then Premiership returners Dundee meet ICT at Dens Park on July 30.

On paper, Bonnyrigg will be expected to be the weakest side in Group C. However, they are a team rapidly on the rise under Robbie Horn.

In just a few years, they’ve moved from the East of Scotland League, to a Lowland League title, and into League Two via the pyramid play-offs. They also reached the fourth round of the Scottish Cup in 2020.

Avoiding a cup defeat on day one is uppermost in Dodds’ mind and he has demanded his players be switched on from the start in their bid to get three points.

He added: “We’re not going to play teams off the pitch every week – although hopefully we do more often than not.

“That’s where your mindset can get you results, so if we’re not doing the proper things on Saturday against Bonnyrigg, hopefully our mindset will get us over the line.

“The players never go out to not do the right things. The effort is there. I just feel that sometimes it’s about not playing well and making sure we don’t give away a silly goal to make sure we take something from the game.

“That’s the bit we’ve lacked over the last two seasons at crucial times of the year.”

Inverness looking fit for kick-off

And Dodds hopes several factors are spot-on against Bonnyrigg to ensure they come out on top before Tuesday’s visit to Dumbarton.

He said: “It takes a bit of everything – patience, concentration and hard work.

“We look a fit bunch, even though that was against Highland League opposition in Nairn County (a 6-0 win) and League Two side Elgin City (a 4-1 victory).

“The boys have come back in good nick, but we’re still working on that, so we must do the right thing in the game to get a result.

“If we get a result, that will then give us more matches and minutes under our belts.

“I respect Robbie Horn and his team, because they are dangerous. I saw them against Edinburgh City (a 2-1 loss) last week, so we’ve had a right good look at them and we’re right up-to-date.”

