Matthew Cooper: Elgin City determined to bounce back from Scottish Cup shock

Elgin City captain Matthew Cooper insists the Moray club are determined to put their Scottish Cup shocker to bed – by returning from Stranraer with three points.

The League Two’s basement team’s 6-0 trouncing by Jeanfield Swifts captured unwanted headlines far and wide last week.

The painful result for City against the East of Scotland Premier Division’s fourth-placed team is understood to the heaviest scoreline between league and non-league opponents in the history of the competition.

Training reaction lifted all – Cooper

Red faces and much “soul-searching” followed for City, but defender Cooper explained this week’s work on the training pitch under boss Barry Smith gives him hope they are ready to strike back.

He said: “It was a really tough weekend for the boys, even mentally.

“After Tuesday’s training session, I spoke to the manager and we were both impressed by that session.

“It was important to brush it under the carpet as soon as possible, although we certainly won’t forget about it.

“Everyone worked as hard as possible and were right up for it.

“We have to make sure all our frustrations and disappointments are then put to good use this weekend.

“That’s the main focus after two good training sessions this week.

“We had almost a full squad training on Thursday and it was important we all got together and went through last Saturday, but mainly look ahead to this weekend and how we’re going to make amends to everyone at the club including our fan-base.”

⚫️⚪️ NEXT MATCH ⚫️⚪️ 🆚 Stranraer

🏟️ Stair Park – Stranraer

📅 Saturday 4th November

⏰ 3pm

🎟️ Cash Gate Only pic.twitter.com/Rm9Wri6Yw6 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) November 1, 2023

Skipper – Rout ‘tough for everyone’

In Smith’s first game in charge since replacing Ross Draper in September, Elgin were edged out 2-1 by Championship hosts Morton before beating high-flying Dumbarton 2-0 in the league the week after.

Flashes of potential must be replaced by steady, strong results if Elgin are to avoid a relegation scrap in 2024 and Cooper explained the players are determined to find that form, starting at Stair Park this weekend.

He said: “After Saturday, there was a bit of soul-searching – it was tough for everyone involved.

“We know what we’re capable of. it’s all about finding consistency and sticking together if we do get a knock.

“We need to now get a consistent run together. Hopefully that can start on Saturday.”

Despite going four successive matches since a victory, Cooper is focused on regaining that winning feeling which could take them above Clyde, who host Spartans.

Before beating Civil Service Strollers 3-0 in the Scottish Cup, the Blues were on a five-game losing slump, so Cooper is hopeful they can edge this contest.

He added: “Things can change so quickly in this league. If we go down there and win, it will give us such a lift.

“Stranraer, before last weekend, were not on the best of form. We know positions can change for the better and it’s just about getting the confidence back and putting a run together.

“There’s no feeling like winning and it would do so much for confidence if we can come all the way up the road from Stranraer with three points.

“It would be a massive boost. We’ve a young squad. Yes, we’ve taken the knock from last weekend, but there would be no better way to respond than getting a win this Saturday. That’s what we’re aiming for.”