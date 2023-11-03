Matthew Cooper: Elgin City determined to bounce back from Scottish Cup shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Matthew Cooper: Elgin City determined to bounce back from Scottish Cup shock

The Black and Whites want to make amends to supporters after their Jeanfield Swifts rout by landing three big league points at Stair Park.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Elgin City skipper Matthew Cooper is seeking three precious points this weekend at Stranraer. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City skipper Matthew Cooper is seeking three precious points this weekend at Stranraer. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City captain Matthew Cooper insists the Moray club are determined to put their Scottish Cup shocker to bed – by returning from Stranraer with three points.

The League Two’s basement team’s 6-0 trouncing by Jeanfield Swifts captured unwanted headlines far and wide last week.

The painful result for City against the East of Scotland Premier Division’s fourth-placed team is understood to the heaviest scoreline between league and non-league opponents in the history of the competition.

Training reaction lifted all – Cooper

Red faces and much “soul-searching” followed for City, but defender Cooper explained this week’s work on the training pitch under boss Barry Smith gives him hope they are ready to strike back.

He said: “It was a really tough weekend for the boys, even mentally.

“After Tuesday’s training session, I spoke to the manager and we were both impressed by that session.

“It was important to brush it under the carpet as soon as possible, although we certainly won’t forget about it.

“Everyone worked as hard as possible and were right up for it.

“We have to make sure all our frustrations and disappointments are then put to good use this weekend.

“That’s the main focus after two good training sessions this week.

“We had almost a full squad training on Thursday and it was important we all got together and went through last Saturday, but mainly look ahead to this weekend and how we’re going to make amends to everyone at the club including our fan-base.”

Skipper – Rout ‘tough for everyone’

In Smith’s first game in charge since replacing Ross Draper in September, Elgin were edged out 2-1 by Championship hosts Morton before beating high-flying Dumbarton 2-0 in the league the week after.

Flashes of potential must be replaced by steady, strong results if Elgin are to avoid a relegation scrap in 2024 and Cooper explained the players are determined to find that form, starting at Stair Park this weekend.

He said: “After Saturday, there was a bit of soul-searching – it was tough for everyone involved.

“We know what we’re capable of. it’s all about finding consistency and sticking together if we do get a knock.

“We need to now get a consistent run together. Hopefully that can start on Saturday.”

Despite going four successive matches since a victory, Cooper is focused on regaining that winning feeling which could take them above Clyde, who host Spartans.

Before beating Civil Service Strollers 3-0 in the Scottish Cup, the Blues were on a five-game losing slump, so Cooper is hopeful they can edge this contest.

He added: “Things can change so quickly in this league. If we go down there and win, it will give us such a lift.

“Stranraer, before last weekend, were not on the best of form. We know positions can change for the better and it’s just about getting the confidence back and putting a run together.

“There’s no feeling like winning and it would do so much for confidence if we can come all the way up the road from Stranraer with three points.

“It would be a massive boost. We’ve a young squad. Yes, we’ve taken the knock from last weekend, but there would be no better way to respond than getting a win this Saturday. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

More from Elgin City

Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Bob Crombie.
Barry Smith slams Elgin City's Scottish Cup hammering at Jeanfield Swifts as 'real low-point'…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith close to full-time at Jeanfield Swifts. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City's 6-0 Scottish Cup loss at Jeanfield thought to be heaviest non-league v…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City boss Barry Smith spells out recipe for avoiding Scottish Cup shock at…
Elgin City's Brian Cameron in League Two action against Stenhousemuir no6 Nat Wedderburn. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City 1 Stenhousemuir 1: Borough Briggs boss Barry Smith disappointed with just a…
Elgin City are set to play their first game since September 30 when Stenhousemuir come calling on Tuesday. The Warriors have also not played since that afternoon. Image: SNS Group
Barry Smith poised to add to Elgin City squad with new signing
Aberdeen's Pittodrie stadium.
Aberdeen and Ross County games both OFF - as north-east and north clubs' SPFL…
Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski, left, competes for the ball with Dumbarton's Ross MacLean. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City face another idle weekend - but Jake Dolzanski targeting rise on return…
WIlliam hill
Scottish FA settle betting cases against north footballers
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Barry Smith hoping to bolster Elgin City squad before weekend
Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee v Ross County, Elgin v Stenhousemuir and the Highland League Cup semi-final postponed