Elgin City captain Matthew Cooper signs new deal at Borough Briggs

Elgin City captain Matthew Cooper has signed a new deal to remain at the club.

The 29-year-old has agreed a two-year contract extension to remain with the club until the summer of 2026.

Cooper made his 300th appearance for Elgin in the 2-0 defeat against Stenhousemuir against December 23.

He joined Elgin from Caley Thistle in 2014 and was made club captain in 2022.

Allan Hale’s side bounced back from that defeat with successive 2-1 home victories against Peterhead and Stranraer.

CONTRACT EXTENSION ✍🏼 Elgin City are delighted to announce Matthew Cooper has signed a 2 year contact extension! Captain Cooper fresh off his 300th appearance for the club last weekend will now remain at the club to Summer 2026. pic.twitter.com/OmtFIlwsyi — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) January 10, 2024

Elgin sit eighth in League Two on 18 points ahead of facing Forfar Athletic at Station Park this weekend.