Union Street WH Smith to close – meaning trek the length of Granite Mile to closest Post Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street WH Smith to close – meaning trek the length of Granite Mile to closest Post Office

There has been a newsagent at the site for several decades.

By Jamie O'Connor
The closure of the Aberdeen WH Smith on Union Street has been confirmed.
The closure of the Aberdeen WH Smith on Union Street has been confirmed. Image: Jamie O'Connor

WH Smith has confirmed the closure of it’s Union Street branch in the latest blow to Aberdeen city centre.

Pensioners are now facing a trek the length of the Granite Mile to reach their nearest Post Office, with the counter set to shut within weeks.

The nearest branch will now be located in the WH Smith at the Bon Accord Centre.

The closure of the Aberdeen WH Smith has left pensioners worried. Image: Jamie O’Connor

How long has there been a newsagent there for?

The chain has been on Aberdeen’s main street since taking over from John Menzies in the late 1990s.

A city centre mainstay, it has been a newsagent and book shop since the 1950s.

An advert for the John Menzies at 408-412 Union Street from December in 1966. Image: British Newspaper Archive

Locals making their way out of the premises this morning told us how the loss of the Post Office service would hit them.

‘Now I’ll have to walk twice as far’

One 74-year-old man told us he had been visiting the shop since he was a little boy.

He said: “This is a huge hit for the community, especially considering the post office will be gone.

“I remember when it was John Menzies in the 60s, and even remember the shop before that.”

Another local pensioner told us they were worried about being able to walk to the nearest remaining facility.

She said: “I find it difficult enough to walk to the post office here, now I’ll have to walk twice as far.

“I rely on it for communicating with my family and friends.”

There are posters outside advertising a closing down sale. Image: Jamie O’Connor

WH Smith Aberdeen closure means loss of ‘irreplaceable services’

North East MSP Liam Kerr pleaded for a new Post Office to open up elsewhere along the Granite Mile.

He said: “It is bad enough to see another good business leaving Union Street, which has been struggling along with many other high streets.

“Many people depend on local Post Office counters for irreplaceable face-to-face services – not just mail but finance, as banks keep pulling out of Aberdeen.”

The first part of the Union Street bike lane would run from Market Street (the yellow box junction) to Bridge Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Post Office closure will mean a lengthy walk through the city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When will closure of Aberdeen WH Smith happen?

The shop has provided newspapers, books, magazines and other essentials for decades.

It is expected to shut on February 17. It is not yet known how many employees will be affected but it’s understood staff have been consulted about redundancy.

The closure will mean another empty unit in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Jamie O’Connor

Will the WH Smith closure affect you? Have your say in our comments section below 

Newsagent blow is latest setback for Aberdeen city centre

Several WH Smith stores across the UK have closed in recent months, with the shutters falling on venues in Manchester, Newcastle and Kent.

Last month, the Press and Journal reported the closure of the Oban branch.

WH Smith and the Post Office have been contacted for comment.

It comes less than 24 hours after popular food hall Haigs shut.

You can keep up to date with the latest shop closures and openings in our city centre tracker.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dizzy's on Carden Place, Aberdeen.
Fresh proposals to bring blaze-hit Aberdeen restaurant Dizzy's back to life as offices
A photo of Dibu John, drink-driver next to an image of his car after the Aberdeen bus crash
Serial drink-driver who crashed into bus banned from the roads for almost three years
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
New inquiry begins into sexual harassment allegations against suspended Aberdeen sheriff
Peterhead Academy.
Pupils sent home as Peterhead Academy closes
Artist's impression of LEZ sign on Bridge Street, Aberdeen.
Why won't LEZ warn drivers of fine? Clarity of signs questioned amid fears council…
Dott Niven's poem insists on the importance of getting checked as soon as a lump is found. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
Read Aberdeen poet Dott's heart-warming poem to raise breast cancer awareness
Workers on a project for housebuilder Stewart Milne.
Council urged to hire jobless Stewart Milne workers to save millions on construction agency…
Stewart Milne, whose hopes of saving his business were foiled.
Stewart Milne Group: Where did it all go wrong?
The scene of the accident where Robert Cowie was killed.
Man goes on trial accused of killing cyclist near Boddam
Nick Duthie outside Red Robin Records
'My last resort': Aberdeen coffee shop owner launches fundraiser to save business

Conversation