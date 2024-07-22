Elgin City boss Allan Hale says Premier Sports Cup schedule has been tough on his League Two side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Allan Hale says Premier Sports Cup schedule has been tough on his League Two side

The Moray club, who cannot now reach the knock-out stages, face Championship side Queen's Park at Lesser Hampden on Tuesday.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City manager Allan Hale hopes his team can be competitive against Queen's Park on Tuesday in Glasgow.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale hopes his team can be competitive against Queen's Park on Tuesday in Glasgow.

Boss Allan Hale reckons his Elgin City side have had a rough deal when it comes to scheduling in this month’s Premier Sports Cup.

The Black and Whites can no longer reach the last 16 after collecting two just points from their first three games in Group C.

Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at League Two rivals Peterhead ended any faint chance of progression and they finish off on Tuesday night away to Championship hosts Queen’s Park at Lesser Hampden.

The Spiders, who have three points from two ties, will be chasing a second win before hosting Kelty Hearts this weekend for their chance to reach the knockout stages.

Heavy workload takes its toll

Hale admits the twice-weekly competitive ties, which included a 5-0 loss against Premiership Hibs and a bonus point win over League One Kelty Hearts, has been demanding on his League Two squad.

He said: “Tuesday’s game is another competitive tie where we will try to get as many players game-time as we can.

“It’s another long trek, this time midweek, with tired minds and bodies. We’ve had an aggressive schedule and we’ll make a few changes again to hopefully go with a team that can be competitive.

“The other teams in our group have already had a rest day, whereas we’ve been been Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday since it started.

“Putting that load on to the players at this early stage of the season has an impact, because we’re still preparing the players for the long season ahead.

“That’s why we’ve tried to make three or four changes in every game, to try to keep things fresh.

“With a couple of injuries and suspension at the weekend there, it’s not ideal, but that’s the way the fixtures have been dealt, so you’ve got to get on with it.”

Midfielder Roddy MacGregor
Midfielder Roddy MacGregor joined Queen's Park from ICT last month.

Spiders will be sharp, says Hale

While Elgin have added quality to their ranks this summer, second-tier Queen’s Park have signed Roddy MacGregor from Inverness, and Dundee duo Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden, along with keeper Jack Wills on loan from St Johnstone.

Hale expects nothing less than a testing tie against their higher ranked hosts, but says staying organised will give them their best chance in Glasgow.

He said: “Tuesday will be a tough game. Queen’s Park are a full-time Championship side and they’ve had a rest day.

“They will be fresher and sharper, but we must ensure we’re organised and we defend well, and when we do get opportunities, we take them.

“So, while it’s a tough game, it will be a good one for us to end of preparations ahead of our first League Two game (on Saturday, August 3, at home to East Fife).”

Given the workload already put in by the Elgin squad in recent weeks, they have called off their Saturday friendly against Highland League side Nairn County, with rest, recuperation and training the plan until the league opener.

‘Only played well for half an hour’

Reflecting on Saturday’s topsy-turvy tie at Peterhead, in which they trailed, led then lost, Hale added: “We didn’t play to our own capabilities for long enough within the game.

“When you come up against a quality team like Peterhead, they have the players who can punish you for any mistakes.

“We never quite hit the standards required to compete against a team like Peterhead. We only played for around half an hour, so that paints a picture of how it was.”

