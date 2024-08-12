Banks o’ Dee relish SPFL Trust Trophy shot at Elgin City, while Fraserburgh host Forfar Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Banks o’ Dee relish SPFL Trust Trophy shot at Elgin City, while Fraserburgh host Forfar Athletic

The Highland League's second-placed team Dee travel to Moray to tackle League Two's perfect starters Elgin City.

By Paul Chalk
Banks O'Dee co-manager Paul Lawson
Banks O'Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson is relishing the chance to take on League Two’s early front-runners Elgin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Dee have got their own Highland League campaign off to a decent start, gathering 10 points from their first four matches to sit just two points behind early pace-setters Brora Rangers.

In the Granite City club’s debut in the competition also known as the Challenge Cup, they defeated Aberdeen B 1-0 to earn this shot at SPFL opponents.

On Tuesday night, they travel east to face an Elgin side top of the fourth tier after season-opening wins against East Fife and Stirling Albion.

Dee, meanwhile, head to Moray on the back of a rousing 4-0 home win against Nairn County on Saturday – and Lawson says his men will be ready for their second-round test.

He said: “We’re playing a team from a league above, so it will be difficult, but we will take confidence certainly from our performance at the weekend. It also always a boost ahead of going into a game like this one.

Iain Vigurs
Iain Vigurs joined Banks o’Dee this summer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We want to go out and give a really good account of ourselves.

“It will be a good surface at Borough Briggs, which will suit us, as it will suit them.

“I know how (the City management) Allan (Hale) and Stefan (Laird) like their teams to play by getting the ball down.

“Elgin have a number of dangerous players, including Dayshonne (Golding), who we know very well (from a loan spell at Dee).

“We also have some really talented players, so hopefully it will make for an entertaining game. It’s one we’re looking forward to.”

Dee players can ‘showcase’ talents

Dee are seen as contenders for this season’s Highland League title and Lawson, who expects his squad to be along similar lines to the weekend, says his squad will use the tie to prove they can compete at a higher level.

He said: “This is the first season our club have been in this competition and it’s great chance for our lads to test themselves against teams such as Elgin higher up the pyramid.

“This gives us the chance to showcase what we’re about.

“We’ve shown in the past as a club, including before my time here, that we can compete with League One and League Two teams – hopefully we can do the same on Tuesday.”

Laird is on red alert for Dee’s visit

Elgin City assistant boss Laird, who alongside manager Hale moved from Highland League Huntly last year, knows what to expect from Dee and is on high alert.

He said: “This will be a very tough tie.

“Banks o’ Dee have made some pretty huge signings, such as Mark Reynolds, Iain Vigurs, and Andy Hunter – who we know very well from Huntly. We know his quality.

“It’s pretty clear that Banks o’ Dee are gearing up to become a League Two team.

“They have acquitted themselves very well against SPFL teams in the Scottish Cup and won a couple of those games.

“They are a team used to winning, so we’re not treating this any differently to a league game. We will have to be at our best if we want to get through.

“We will be picking the team we feel is tactically best to play this game. All the players in the squad this season will start a good number of games.

Elgin City's Ryan Sargent in action
Elgin’s Ryan Sargent has been praised by assistant boss Stefan Laird. Image: SNS

“Ryan Sargent, for example, has come off the bench in the last two games and made a massive impact. We knew, in those times, bringing Ryan on would cause our opponents real problems.

“He’s also more than capable of starting games for Elgin, so there will be one or two tweaks in our team most weeks – Tuesday won’t be any different.”

Tough cup games sharpened City up

In last month’s Premier Sports Cup group games, Elgin were thumped 5-0 and 4-0 by Premiership side Hibernian and Championship Queen’s Park, respectively.

Laird, who hailed the team’s improving away form, says the benefits of meeting those higher-ranked opponents are beginning to show.

He added: “It’s been a really good start to our league season.

“We were worked really hard in the Premier Sports Cup against high-level opposition, which has worked in our favour in terms of fitness and working on our shape.

“We had a really good attacking performance against East Fife (in a 4-2 win) and we were delighted to win at Stirling at the weekend. It was a good result.

“We were not at our best for the full 90 minutes, so it wasn’t total consistency from us, but last season we’d probably have drawn that game.”

Fraserburgh set for Forfar clash

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Also on Tuesday, Highland League Fraserburgh – fresh from their goalless draw with Brechin City on Saturday –  host League Two side Forfar Athletic, with kick off at 8pm.

The Aberdeenshire side, with five league points so far, reached the second round of the cup after knocking out Lowland League opponents Hearts B team on penalties after a 1-1 draw.  It was the Broch’s first-ever win in the competition.

Ray Mackinnon’s Loons lost 2-1 at Peterhead at the weekend, leaving them on one point from their first two League Two fixtures.

