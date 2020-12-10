Lossiemouth skipper Liam Archibald out to end club’s Scottish Cup wait

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It has been a decade since Lossiemouth won a Scottish Cup tie. Liam Archibald wants to help change that.

Lossie last progressed to the second round of Scotland’s national competition in 2009, where a 4-1 at home win against Newton Stewart earned them a tie against Albion Rovers.

In the intervening period, defeats have been tasted against the likes of Auchinleck Talbot, Whitehill Welfare, Culter and Gala Fairydean, as the first-round exits clocked up.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale are the opponents this weekend, with Lossie heading to the capital in an effort to put the record straight.

“It’s been years since Lossie have been in the second round,” said club captain Archibald. “We’ve maybe let ourselves and others down over the last few years.

“I remember playing Edinburgh University (in 2017) and we should have beaten them that day, but lost 2-1. The club is long overdue getting to the second round.”

The Coasters finished bottom of the Highland League last season when points-per-game calculations were factored in.

Like many at part-time level they feared for the future when the league shut down in March, unsure when it would be able to return.

Finances have been tight and the money gained from even one round of progress in the Scottish Cup would be a welcome boost.

“Lossie has never been a club with heaps to spend but for any club just now, getting prize money in the cup would be great,” added Archibald. “You never know what draw you could get in the second round and depending on where you’re playing, you may get gate money.

“The players got asked if we wanted to play in the Scottish Cup – with Covid and the finances involved, you have got to make sure everyone is on board.

“There’s no question we wanted to play it. Sometimes it’s a good thing getting a draw like this, as you can go in and focus on your own game. If you’re playing a team like Brora Rangers – we’ve maybe been guilty of giving teams like that too much respect in the past.”

We are pleased to announce that Ross Archibald has returned to the club until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/XXgLJoFhRs — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) November 29, 2020

They started the delayed Highland League season with a 2-0 defeat at home to Fraserburgh, with supporters welcomed back to Grant Park for the first time in more then eight months.

Heavy rain put paid to last weekend’s game against Formartine United but the squad Joe Russell has put together is showing promise.

Archibald’s brother Ross has returned to the club, after a season at Deveronvale, while ex-Forres Mechanics striker Fraser Forbes has signed a contract extension. Experienced striker Martin Charlesworth has returned to the game after three years out, having paused his career due to injury in 2017.

They have also added young goalkeeper Logan Ross on-loan from Ross County, albeit he was injured late on against the Broch.

“We’ve made a couple of good additions,” said Archibald. “Martin Charlesworth, for one, and my brother is back and good to have in the changing room.

“A few boys have come on leaps and bounds in the last couple of years and we’re looking for them to keep improving.

“We’ve had big numbers at training, which has given the manager chance to have a look at people. You miss being at training, seeing the boys and games at the weekend. It felt like a long time.”