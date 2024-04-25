Martin Callum looks back on his ‘thoroughly enjoyable’ time at Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Martin Callum looks back on his ‘thoroughly enjoyable’ time at Clachnacuddin

The captain of the Lilywhites has retired.

By Callum Law
Clachnacuddin stalwart Martin Callum in action during his testimonial against Elgin.
Clachnacuddin legend Martin Callum says he retires with great memories.

After 13 years at Grant Street Park the Lilywhites’ captain has hung up his boots.

During his time with the Merkinch club, midfielder Callum helped them win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2014 and latterly has also served as a coach.

The 35-year-old – who joined from Muir of Ord – is stopping playing to spend more time with wife Natalie and children Eva, Arran and Marley.

Callum looks back with pride on his time at Clach, but believes the time is right to take a break.

He said: “The main reason for stopping is to spend more time with my family.

Martin Callum has enjoyed his time at Clach.

“My family and my wife especially, have sacrificed a lot over the last 13 years and I felt it was the right time to have a break.

“I’ve also struggled with injury a lot this season and I don’t think I could have played on at this level for another year, which is another reason.

“Being at Clach it’s been a thoroughly enjoyable time. I look back on it with a lot of fond memories of all the craic you get with the boys and things like that.

“When you’re at Clach it’s not like we’re winning trophies every year so for me it’s more been about how much I’ve enjoyed being part of the team.

“I’ve got so much out of football, it teaches you so much and gives you so much enjoyment of being part of the team.”

Good way to finish

Callum’s finished his time with Clach in style last week. He received a testimonial last Wednesday against Elgin City which raised £1,680 for mental health charity Mikeysline.

Then on Saturday the Lilywhites defeated Lossiemouth 2-0 in their final game of the season.

Callum added: “The testimonial was really good, the club and Conor Gethins went out of their way to make it as special a night as possible.

“It couldn’t have been a better night, I really enjoyed the game and we managed to raise a bit of money for charity.

“Then it was nice to finish with a win on Saturday, I wanted to end on a high and thankfully we did that.

“When you know it’s your last game you want to try to enjoy it and I did.

“Deek (Derek Arris, goalkeeping coach), who has been involved at the club longer than I have was stopping as well and he was getting a bit emotional.

“He deserved his moment and his recognition even more than I did, he’s an absolute legend of Clach.”

