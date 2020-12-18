Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kenny McKenzie wants Nairn County to utilise home advantage to kick-off their stop-start season.

Nairn played their first game in nearly 10 months last weekend, racking up a 4-0 win over Threave Rovers in the Scottish Cup with McKenzie on the scoresheet.

They picked up a home draw in the first round of the contest too, drawing Broxburn Athletic on Boxing Day.

Their opening Highland League fixture is slated for tomorrow against Fraserburgh and with Nairn being in a Level 1 area, they are able to welcome supporters into the ground.

McKenzie said: “Fraserburgh will be a very tough game, it always is.

“The one advantage is we’re not playing through there. They work hard, play good football and put you on the back foot quite a lot.

“They’re a good, solid Highland League team that will cause everyone in the league problems.

“Getting three home games in 10 days is good.

“We got a home draw in the Scottish Cup – which is even better when it’s on Boxing Day.

“Hopefully we can use these home games to get back into it.”

Last weekend was a pleasant surprise to the Nairn midfielder, having been unsure what to expect from his side in their first competitive game.

The Wee County’s first two games in the league, against Clach and Keith, were called off due to a positive Covid-19 case among the players, with nine having to self-isolate for 14 days.

McKenzie scored the home side’s fourth goal, with Fraser Dingwall, Scott Davidson and Liam Shewan also on target.

He added: “I didn’t know what to expect from us as a team, having been away for so long. It hurt more because towards the end of last season, the last game we got hammered by Formartine.

“It was good to get a win but a bit strange not playing for so long, to get back what we think is normal.

“I’m a bit worried that might be me for the season! I was pretty burst after about 10 minutes but it was a good ball by Liam (Shewan) and I managed to get on the end of it. It’s one of those where I didn’t have to think about as if I did, I probably would have done something stupid.”

Originally Nairn had 15 players in self-isolation, identified by NHS Track and Trace; however McKenzie was one of the fortunate six who received a follow-up call to say they were no longer a concern.

He said: “I got a call mid-afternoon then it went really quiet. One of the boys said that might be it – we proved we were nowhere near the positive case.

“Track and Trace said ‘I’m sure you’re aware you’ve got a 14-day self-isolation period’ but then a couple of hours from that, a another call came to confirm that was the end of the isolation.

“It’s the one and hopefully only time they have to get in touch.”