Joe McCabe reckons Buckie Thistle are capable of mixing it with the Highland League title contenders.

The 2017 champions, who entertain Rothes today, are optimistic about what this squad is capable of at Victoria Park.

Buckie started their season with a 3-2 win at Wick Academy and beat Strathspey 4-0 in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

Manager Graeme Stewart has added youngsters Marcus Goodall and Jack Murray to the squad in the last 12 months, after the pair left Ross County, while still has dependable figures like Kevin Fraser and Andy MacAskill to count on.

McCabe, who joined Buckie last year from Inverurie Locos, believes they have the quality within their ranks to challenge the league’s best.

He said: “That’s got to be our aim. Brora Rangers will be the favourites but there’s absolutely no reason why we can’t contend.

“The experience is there and we’ve got young boys too. There’s definitely potential there to go and challenge.

“When you look at the cup final against Rothes, we had an average of about 21 at the back. The quality there is different class.

“We know we’ve got goals in the team and it’s clean sheets we’re looking for, which we got against Strathspey.”

Rothes are another team that could push the league’s top sides, after an impressive 2019-20 campaign. Given they were the team which beat Buckie in the Highland League Cup final last month, there is also an added motivation for the Jags.

McCabe added: “After the cup final, it’s a big game for us and we’re confident going into it.

“You’ve got the top two in Brora and Fraserburgh, which Graeme (Stewart) has spoken about. There’s then a group of three or four teams chasing to be up with them and I think ourselves and Rothes would be in that.”

Speysiders manager Ross Jack is hopeful his young side can continue making strides in this season. After an opening-day win over Huntly, they triumphed 4-0 in the Scottish Cup away to Newtongrange Star.

Jack has added two loanees from Caley Thistle, midfielders Shane Harkness and Lewis Hyde, with the former scoring in the win last weekend.

He said: “They are two young boys I know well and I know how good they are. They’ve fitted in well but I keep saying I don’t them here long.

“That’s not disparaging; I want them to go back and get in the first team at Caley Thistle.

“It goes for any of our young players. If a higher team comes in for them and it’s good for their development, we won’t stand in their way.

“I like boys with something to prove and with determination. They have shown that in abundance.

“Whether they’ve been released by Aberdeen, Ross County or Caley Thistle, I know they’ve got a good grounding.”