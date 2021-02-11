Deveronvale’s Kevin Adams and Gavin Still agree contract extensions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Deveronvale’s long-serving defender Kevin Adams and goalkeeper Gavin Still have signed one-year contract extensions.

Adams has been an important player for the Princess Royal Park side since joining the Vale from Dyce Juniors in 2010.

Manager Craig Stewart said: “I’m delighted that Kev has extended his contract.

“He is a key player in our squad and sets a fine example to the younger players at training, during matches and in the changing room.”

Still joined Vale from Deveronside last year.

Stewart added: “Gav is a fine young keeper with lots of potential and we look forward to working with him to further develop his goalkeeping capabilities.

“The stop-start nature of this season hasn’t proved easy for any of the players and is especially difficult for goalkeepers where regular game time is essential to maintain form and focus.

“We’re all hoping to get back to regular training and competitive football soon.”