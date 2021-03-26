Steven Mackay hopes Scottish Cup exploits can help strengthen Brora Rangers’ SPFL case

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay hopes the Cattachs can continue to show their SPFL credentials in the Scottish Cup.

The Sutherland outfit created one of the biggest upsets in the history of the competition on Tuesday, with a memorable 2-1 victory over Hearts at Dudgeon Park.

It continues Brora’s fine Scottish Cup record in recent years, setting up a third round tie at home to Stranraer next Saturday.

As a player Mackay was part of Ross Tokely’s Cattachs side which defeated East Fife and Stranraer in 2017-18 to tee up a last-16 tie away to Premiership side Kilmarnock, in which they went down 4-0.

© SNS Group

Brora also drew 1-1 with Championship side Morton in last season’s tournament, before going down 3-1 at home in the replay.

With the Highland League champions eager to make the step up to the SPFL, Mackay hopes the impressive results in the competition can make the Cattachs’ case more compelling after being denied a crack at the play-offs last term.

Mackay said: “Over the last few years, we’ve produced very credible results in the Scottish Cup.

“We’ve beaten Stranraer, East Fife and gone to Morton and drawn.

“It has been frustrating that we still haven’t got the nod.

“A result of this magnitude will certainly have people standing up and taking notice of Brora Rangers.

“There are teams in the Highland League and the Lowland League more than capable of playing in the Scottish leagues and results like this just strengthen our case.

“There’s an element where we deserve a bit more respect. The SPFL maybe turn their nose up a wee bit at the two leagues below, to a certain extent.

“But consistently pulling off results like this will hopefully strengthen our case for getting into the SPFL.”

Although a number of Brora fans gathered outside the ground to watch the action, Mackay says the only element missing from their stunning victory over the Jambos was the presence of supporters within Dudgeon Park.

He added: “There were one or two on the hill, but that’s probably the only thing that’s disappointing on such a big night for the club and such a big result.

“It’s a shame they were not all inside the ground to share it with us.

“Hopefully the live stream went well and they enjoyed it from the comfort of their own homes.”