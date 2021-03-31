Steven Mackay feels Brora Rangers are the obvious choice to represent Highland League in pyramid play-offs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay feels declaring the Cattachs as Highland League champions was the obvious choice in order to ensure this season’s pyramid play-off can go ahead.

The Sutherland outfit were yesterday crowned champions for the 2020-21 season, after clubs voted to end the campaign due to a lack of time to complete the outstanding fixtures in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Having netted 20 goals in three victories over Deveronvale, Wick Academy and Fort William, Brora were handed the title on a points-per-game basis, due to having a superior goal difference over Fraserburgh.

Despite the technicalities involved, Mackay feels Brora have earned the right to be nominated for the play-offs through their performance over the last two years, having been denied a tilt at promotion following the early curtailment of last season.

Should the play-off go ahead this year, Brora would meet Kelty Hearts, who have been declared as Lowland League champions after 13 games, for the right to meet the bottom League Two club for a place in the SPFL.

© SNS Group

Mackay said: “To win the league after three games is a bit ridiculous, but we understand in order for the Highland and Lowland Leagues to put forward a case for the play-offs we had to nominate a champion.

“I understand the mechanism behind doing that. Ethically it sounds a bit silly, a lot of people will ask how you can award a league title after three games.

“When you take into consideration what we achieved last season, and a lot of Highland League teams have supported this decision, which is great.

“In the last two seasons I think it’s fair to say Brora have been the most consistent team, as have Kelty in the Lowland League.

“I think both leagues have done really well in determining who should go forward and represent their respective leagues in the play-offs should they go ahead.

“It’s easy to get carried away and say ‘how can the decision be made after three games?’

“In reality it’s the culmination of the last two seasons for Brora and Kelty.

“I do genuinely think that’s the right decision. If I was at another Highland League club and I was asked to make that decision, I would say it’s fairly clear Brora are the obvious choice.”

Mackay is now hoping the play-offs will go ahead following last season’s disappointment, and he added: “Last season everybody was disappointed in the outcome – albeit we put that to bed.

“It would be really disappointing if that was the same outcome this season. I don’t see how the SFA can come to that same conclusion, given all the arguments for the pyramid system.

“I think the SFA have got two options, whether it’s league reconstruction or to proceed with the play-offs.

“We will accept either of those options. Reconstruction would mean we would get into the Scottish league without having to play a game.

“The play-offs serves as a great opportunity for Brora and Kelty to create a bit of excitement. Both games against Kelty would be really interesting affairs, quite a mouthwatering prospect.

“The winner of that game would not be guaranteed anything, they would have to play a two-legged game against the Scottish league club.

“Both clubs have earned the right to have that opportunity. Now the Lowland and Highland Leagues have confirmed their champions we can now start building a case for playing in the play-offs and putting a bit of pressure on the SFA to make that decision.”

The possibility of league reconstruction is also still alive, following a proposal from Rangers and Celtic to enter colts teams into an expanded 16-team League Two.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Cattachs chairman William Powrie remains hopeful those plans could still go through, which would result in automatic promotion for the Dudgeon Park outfit.

Powrie said: “I have heard nothing. Depending on people’s points of views, you get a slightly different slant on how they think it’s going to go.

“I personally think there’s still a good chance of it happening, because money is important and they are putting a lot of money into the game.

“I don’t think that can be easily overlooked, but whether it be this coming season or the season after that who knows.”