Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie proud of players’ Scottish Cup showing against Montrose after months in cold storage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie was left to ponder what might have been after his side’s Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Montrose.

The Broch – playing their first game since January – were a goal down early against the League One outfit, after Chris Mochrie found the net.

But Gary Harris’s penalty, following a Cammy Ballantyne handball, and a strike from Scott Barbour had them leading.

However, an equaliser from Graham Webster and a wonderful Russell McLean overhead kick put the Mighty Mo back in front, before Lewis Milne made it 4-2 on the counter late on.

Cowie, whose team will now have to wait until the new Highland League season for their next competitive action, said: “I thought that we were the better side in the first half, but they are a good side and they scored their third goal with a piece of brilliance.

“Towards the end we threw caution to the wind looking for the equaliser and they scored a fourth goal by catching us on the counter.

“I feel a mix of pride and disappointment as we now have a long wait until our next competitive game, but I’m really proud that the players gave me that effort, with the circumstances of the last 12 months. They’re a credit to themselves.

“We showed great courage after losing a first-minute goal, a poor one from our point of view, to fight back and lead 2-1. After going a goal down so early-on, the floodgates could have opened.

“We got the penalty, which in my mind was correct, we then went 2-1 up, but weren’t able to see it out until half-time. They scored their third goal at a crucial time and we started to tire after that.”