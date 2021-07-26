Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart pleased to have signed Stuart Gilmour

By Callum Law
July 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is pleased to have recruited Stuart Gilmour

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart believes they have signed a “promising young player” in Stuart Gilmour.

The 19-year-old defender has penned a two-year contract with the Banffers and will now be loaned out to Junior side Maud.

Gilmour took part in a number of Vale’s pre-season friendlies and Princess Royal Park boss Stewart believes he has a good future ahead of him.

He said: “Stuart is a strong, promising young player who we can see making the step up to Highland League football.

“Like most young players he needs regular game time to further develop his capabilities.

“He will, initially, go out on loan to Maud JFC but will continue to train with the first team squad and take part in our U21 matches.”

Deveronvale started the Highland League season with a 3-0 home loss to Brora Rangers on Saturday.

