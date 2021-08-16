Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021
Sport / Football / Highland League

Lossiemouth claim dramatic three points against Wick Academy after home keeper Logan Ross puts in inspired shift

By Reporter
August 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Lossiemouth boss Joe Russell. Picture by Jason Hedges
A last minute goal from Lossiemouth captain Liam Archibald saw his side record a dramatic 2-1 victory over Wick Academy.

Wick will have been to rue their inability to beat home keeper Logan Ross on numerous occasions especially during the second half. The on-loan Ross County youngster made four brilliant stops to deny Gordon MacNab – twice, Ross Stuart and Alan Hughes, while Dean Stewart also cleared off his own line when the keeper was helpless to stop a Hughes effort.

Lossie had gone ahead on 19 minutes when Brodie Allen fired into the bottom corner of Graeme Williamson’s goal from 14 yards after his initial effort hit the post.

Wick levelled through a MacNab diving header after 51 minutes, following a well-worked free-kick involving Ross Allan and Jack Halliday, and looked favourites to go and win the game.

But Ross produced save after save and, with time running out, Fraser Forbes broke down the right to fire the ball across goal, where Archibald provided the final touch at the far post to see Lossie claim the points.

Lossie manager Joe Russell acknowledged his side didn’t play well, but thought they dug deep to get the win after they had lost a late goal last week against Huntly after playing well on that occasion.

He said “Logan Ross produced some cracking saves and the lads’ win bonus is due mainly to him, while Fraser Forbes also played his part when he came on to set up the winner. Now it is onwards and upwards for us.”

Wick manager Gary Manson couldn’t believe his side had lost the game, saying his side dominated practically the whole 90 minutes.

He said “To create the vast majority of the chances and then get hit with a sucker punch right at the end is disappointing and it is hard to come back once that happened.

“The keeper was the difference between the teams and we seem to be coming up against goalies that are in good form, while we are not getting any breaks.”

Wick also lost influential defender Alan Farquhar with what looks like a bad knee injury, hardly what Manson needs ahead of his side’s midweek North of Scotland Cup clash with Brora.

