Strathspey Thistle confirm appointment of new manager

It has been a busy day at Seafield Park with a manager, director of football and sporting director confirmed, as well as a new creative midfield player.

By Ryan Cryle
Bobby Beckwith during his time at Rothes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Bobby Beckwith during his time at Rothes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Strathspey Thistle have confirmed the appointment of Bobby Beckwith as their new manager.

A striker for the Jags when they were formed in 1993, Beckwith has replaced Robert MacCormack at Seafield Park following his resignation towards the end of the Breedon Highland League season – a campaign in which Strathspey again finished bottom of the table.

Beckwith’s last spell in management lasted just seven games – he resigned from his position as Lossiemouth boss in 2017 due to ill-health.

He was latterly interim boss at Rothes after the departure of Ross Jack and has also had coaching spells with Elgin City, Turriff United and Clachnacuddin Ladies.

A Strathspey statement said: “It was a long journey to come back ‘home’ (and) all at the club are really excited what he can bring to the club, and one thing we can be sure of, no one will be more excited and passionate about getting Strathspey Thistle successfully both on and off the pitch.

“We hope Bobby will help usher in a new era for STFC moving forward.”

Mike Rae was in interim charge of the Moray club following MacCormack’s exit in March.

Strathspey have announced Beckwith will be supported in what is sure to be a summer rebuild by newly-appointed director of football Fraser Tulloch, a former club captain, as well as ex-Grantown FC manager and chairman Josh Horton, who will serve as sporting director.

The Jags have also confirmed the re-signing Loch Ness’ North Caledonian League winner Josh Race.

Creative midfielder Race came through the Strathspey youth ranks and was picked up by Ross County, returning to Strathspey for a single season in the Highland League five years ago, prior to a stint at Spey Valley before he joined Loch Ness three seasons ago.

