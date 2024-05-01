Wick Academy’s Marc MacGregor on savouring his Highland League comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick Academy’s Marc MacGregor on savouring his Highland League comeback

The striker returned to the Scorries last year.

By Callum Law
5 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- WICK'S MARC MACGREGOR, LEFT, CELEBRATES MAKING IT 2-2 CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Marc MacGregor has relished being back in the Breedon Highland League with Wick Academy.

The striker returned to the Scorries last year after a four-year break and netted 11 goals this season to finish as their top scorer.

A combination of factors led to MacGregor leaving the Harmsworth Park outfit, but the 29-year-old is grateful to be back in the Wick fold.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed coming back to the Highland League, it’s great to play at this level.

“I stopped playing because I’d hurt my knee and was injured for a couple of years.

“On top of that I became a dad and bought a house so all those things meant football kind of had to take a back seat.

“But once my knee felt better I was pleased to get the chance to come back.”

MacGregor’s goals this season take him to 54 in total for Wick.

He is in a club of only 10 players who have reached a half century of strikes during Academy’s 30 years in the Highland League.

MacGregor added: “There’s not many guys that have done that for Wick and if I can keep clear of injuries hopefully I’ll add a few to it next season.”

Positive Scorrie signs

Wick got better as the season went on and amassed 23 of their 36 points in the second half of the campaign.

As he looks to next term MacGregor is optimistic and said: “We fairly turned things around in the second half of the season.

“For a lot of of boys it was their first season in the Highland League and it took time for everyone to gel.

“But if you look at the second half of the season, things are looking a lot better for us.

“We’ll have a similar squad so how we finished is encouraging for next season.

“We’ll be aiming for the top half next season after finishing 12th this season.”

Meanwhile, Keith’s appeal against Craig Gill’s red card versus Wick last weekend has been rejected by the Scottish FA.

The Maroons midfielder was dismissed by referee Owen Lawrence after being deemed to have caught Ross Gunn with an elbow in the face as both players tried to get up following a sliding challenge.

Despite Keith submitting video evidence of the incident the red card hasn’t been overturned.

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Keith v Wick Academy and Brora Rangers v Turriff United highlights

