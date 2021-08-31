Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County youngster Ryan MacLeman joins Clachnacuddin on loan

By Andy Skinner
August 31, 2021, 7:03 pm
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clach manager Jordan Macdonald

Ross County youngster Ryan MacLeman has joined Clachnacuddin on loan in a deal which will run initially until January.

Teenager MacLeman signed his first professional contract with the Staggies in the summer having been with the club since the age of nine, and made his first team debut in the 4-1 victory over Montrose in the Premier Sports Cup in July.

That remains Fortrose-born MacLeman’s only senior outing to date, and he will now spend the rest of the year with Jordan MacDonald’s Lilywhites as he looks to gain more first team experience.

Clach, who are ninth in the Highland League, make the trip to Keith on Saturday, with the news coming as a further boost after goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon and striker James Anderson agreed new deals at Grant Street Park.

 

