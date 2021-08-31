Ross County youngster Ryan MacLeman joins Clachnacuddin on loan

Ross County youngster Ryan MacLeman has joined Clachnacuddin on loan in a deal which will run initially until January.

Teenager MacLeman signed his first professional contract with the Staggies in the summer having been with the club since the age of nine, and made his first team debut in the 4-1 victory over Montrose in the Premier Sports Cup in July.

📝Club News Academy Graduate Ryan MacLeman has tonight joined Highland League side Clachnacuddin on loan, initially to January 2022. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 31, 2021

That remains Fortrose-born MacLeman’s only senior outing to date, and he will now spend the rest of the year with Jordan MacDonald’s Lilywhites as he looks to gain more first team experience.

Clach, who are ninth in the Highland League, make the trip to Keith on Saturday, with the news coming as a further boost after goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon and striker James Anderson agreed new deals at Grant Street Park.