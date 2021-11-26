Highland League: Fort William and Strathspey’s fixtures called off due to weather conditions By Sophie Goodwin November 26, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 4:31 pm Two Highland League fixtures have been postponed Saturday’s Breedon Highland League fixtures between Fort William and Rothes, and Strathspey Thistle v Huntly have been called off due to poor weather conditions. Storm Arwen has forced Fort William’s fixture against Rothes, which was due to be played at Mackessack Park, to be called off because of a waterlogged pitch. At Seafield Park, snow has postponed Strathspey Thistle’s game against Huntly and has been rearranged to be played on Saturday 4th December 2021 with a 3pm kick off. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up