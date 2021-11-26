Highland League: Fort William and Strathspey’s fixtures called off due to weather conditions

Saturday’s Breedon Highland League fixtures between Fort William and Rothes, and Strathspey Thistle v Huntly have been called off due to poor weather conditions.

Storm Arwen has forced Fort William’s fixture against Rothes, which was due to be played at Mackessack Park, to be called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

At Seafield Park, snow has postponed Strathspey Thistle’s game against Huntly and has been rearranged to be played on Saturday 4th December 2021 with a 3pm kick off.