Highland League Cup: Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin postponed By Callum Law February 23, 2022, 11:52 am Mosset Park is waterlogged which means the Highland League Cup tie between Forres and Clach has been postponed The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup tie between Forres Mechanics and Clachnacuddin has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The sides had been due to meet at Mosset Park this evening, but recent wet weather has led to a postponement. As a result the fixture has been rescheduled for Wednesday March 2, which means Clach's Breedon Highland League game against Huntly currently set for the same night, will need to be rearranged.