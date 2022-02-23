Highland League Cup: Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup tie between Forres Mechanics and Clachnacuddin has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The sides had been due to meet at Mosset Park this evening, but recent wet weather has led to a postponement.

As a result the fixture has been rescheduled for Wednesday March 2, which means Clach’s Breedon Highland League game against Huntly currently set for the same night, will need to be rearranged.