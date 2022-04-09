Mark Cowie isn’t getting carried away as Highland League leaders Fraserburgh tackle Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Cowie isn’t getting carried away as Highland League leaders Fraserburgh tackle Nairn

By Callum Law
April 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie knows it won't be easy for his side against Nairn County
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie knows it won't be easy for his side against Nairn County

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is keeping his feet planted firmly on the ground as they aim to move closer to Breedon Highland League glory.

The Broch – who sit a point clear of Buckie Thistle at the top of the table – face Nairn County at Bellslea.

Victory would put the Buchan side 90 minutes away a first league title since 2002.

But, with the margins so tight, Cowie knows one mistake could prove to be very costly.

He said: “We’re not getting carried away. We know Buckie are on our tails and we know Nairn and Forres want to win these games against us.

“Every team wants to win every game they play, so if we take our foot off the gas we’ll give other teams an opportunity and we can’t afford to do that.

“We’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and make sure we turn up and hopefully we can win.

“But we’re under no illusions as to how difficult a match it will be.

“Everyone wants to be top of the league, it’s in our hands and we control our destiny, which is the good thing.

“But one slip-up will let Buckie in and we don’t have time to recover, so we have to be at it.”

Gethins looks to shake things up

Nairn have lost their last five games and only scored two goals in the process, but striker Conor Gethins is hoping for a change in fortunes.

He added: “There are a lot of characters in our changing room who won’t give up and don’t have a give up mentality.

“Fraser Dingwall is a great example. He loves football, loves everything about it, is always desperate to win and gets annoyed when we don’t win.

Conor Gethins is hoping Nairn can upset league leaders Fraserburgh

“These guys won’t give up and it would be nice if we had a say in the title race.

“If you go into games half-hearted and you’re not bothered then there’s no point in being there.

“It would be good to shake things up a wee bit, but we know it will be a massive challenge for us.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Huntly are still set to be without Gavin Elphinstone, Alex Thoirs, Andy Hunter, Lyall Booth, Ryan Sewell, Robbie Foster, Michael Clark, Angus Grant, Stuart Taylor, Colin Charlesworth and Bradley Manson for Clachnacuddin’s visit to Christie Park.

The Lilywhites hope to welcome back Martin Callum.

Fort William will be confirmed as the side that finishes bottom if they fail to defeat Brechin City at Glebe Park.

Rothes and Keith are hoping Mackessack Park dries out after being waterlogged in midweek to allow their fixture to go ahead.

Lossiemouth are missing Ryan Farquhar and Oliver Kelly for their clash with Strathspey, who are minus Robbie Donaldson, Fraser Russell and James McShane.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]