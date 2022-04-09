Mark Cowie isn’t getting carried away as Highland League leaders Fraserburgh tackle Nairn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is keeping his feet planted firmly on the ground as they aim to move closer to Breedon Highland League glory.

The Broch – who sit a point clear of Buckie Thistle at the top of the table – face Nairn County at Bellslea.

Victory would put the Buchan side 90 minutes away a first league title since 2002.

But, with the margins so tight, Cowie knows one mistake could prove to be very costly.

He said: “We’re not getting carried away. We know Buckie are on our tails and we know Nairn and Forres want to win these games against us.

“Every team wants to win every game they play, so if we take our foot off the gas we’ll give other teams an opportunity and we can’t afford to do that.

“We’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and make sure we turn up and hopefully we can win.

“But we’re under no illusions as to how difficult a match it will be.

“Everyone wants to be top of the league, it’s in our hands and we control our destiny, which is the good thing.

“But one slip-up will let Buckie in and we don’t have time to recover, so we have to be at it.”

Gethins looks to shake things up

Nairn have lost their last five games and only scored two goals in the process, but striker Conor Gethins is hoping for a change in fortunes.

He added: “There are a lot of characters in our changing room who won’t give up and don’t have a give up mentality.

“Fraser Dingwall is a great example. He loves football, loves everything about it, is always desperate to win and gets annoyed when we don’t win.

“These guys won’t give up and it would be nice if we had a say in the title race.

“If you go into games half-hearted and you’re not bothered then there’s no point in being there.

“It would be good to shake things up a wee bit, but we know it will be a massive challenge for us.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Huntly are still set to be without Gavin Elphinstone, Alex Thoirs, Andy Hunter, Lyall Booth, Ryan Sewell, Robbie Foster, Michael Clark, Angus Grant, Stuart Taylor, Colin Charlesworth and Bradley Manson for Clachnacuddin’s visit to Christie Park.

The Lilywhites hope to welcome back Martin Callum.

Fort William will be confirmed as the side that finishes bottom if they fail to defeat Brechin City at Glebe Park.

Rothes and Keith are hoping Mackessack Park dries out after being waterlogged in midweek to allow their fixture to go ahead.

Lossiemouth are missing Ryan Farquhar and Oliver Kelly for their clash with Strathspey, who are minus Robbie Donaldson, Fraser Russell and James McShane.