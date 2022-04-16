Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart praises Highland League champions Fraserburgh following final-day drama

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart congratulated Fraserburgh after they pipped his side to the Highland League title.

The Jags pushed the Broch to the final day, with their 3-1 win over Clachnacudidin at Grant Street Park keeping up the pressure on Mark Cowie’s men.

A second half double from Andy MacAskill and a goal from Scott Adams secured Buckie’s victory, with Robbie Thompson netting a consolation for the Lilywhites.

Fraserburgh’s victory over Forres Mechanics means the title goes to the Bellslea.

Stewart’s side have kept up an impressive challenge, with an outstanding run of 24 wins from their last 25 matches.

The Buckie boss is proud of the efforts of his players.

He said: “It was never in our hands. All we had to do was keep doing our job. I’m probably happier Fraserburgh won, as had they drawn we would be a bit more gutted.

“There’s not much more we could have done, we won 24 games and drew the other. We put the pressure on but I’ve got to give it to Fraserburgh – it’s an unbelievable season.

“When we’ve been relentless and winning all the time, they responded.

“They are worthy champions, so congratulations to Mark Cowie and his team. They have been the best team in the league this season, we were unfortunately second best but we go again.

“I’m disappointed as I wish we had won it, but I’m not that gutted. It’s not like we have lost three games from the last six. We have taken the pressure well, as Fraserburgh have, and they’ve just been the better team.”

Buckie needed the Broch to lose against the Can-Cans, with three points having separated the sides before kick-off.

The Jags had teed up the final-day drama by coming from behind to net a late equaliser through Jack Murray against Wick Academy in midweek, when a defeat would have handed the title to Fraserburgh.

Buckie immediately went on the front foot, with Sam Urquhart first to threaten with a strike from the edge of the box which drifted wide in the opening minutes.

A dangerous Kevin Fraser cutback was cleared by the Clach defence, while Max Barry was first to test Martin MacKinnon with an angled low effort which was well tipped wide on 17 minutes.

Clach succeeded in frustrating the visitors, with the bulk of Buckie’s threat coming from long-range. Andy MacAskill was in the thick of the action, shooting straight at MacKinnon firstly with a free-kick on 19 minutes, and again with a strike from distance nine minutes later.

A glorious chance fell to the home side on 40 minutes however, with Lewis Mackenzie slipping Connor Bunce through on goal, but he screwed his effort over the bar.

Buckie’s closest effort of the first half arrived a minute before the break, with a lovely move seeing Fraser played in along the byline, with his cross forced goalwards by Scott Adams but denied by a superb fingertip save by MacKinnon.

The Jags started the second half brightly, with MacAskill sending a low drive wide on 49 minutes.

Clach had a fine chance three minutes later when Mackenzie got the break of the ball off goalkeeper Kevin Main, but he could only find the side netting from a tight angle.

Buckie made the breakthrough on 54 minutes however. A neat move down the left saw the ball fall to Adams inside the box, and he showed fine composure to drill a low finish past MacKinnon from 10 yards.

The Jags strengthened their lead on the hour mark, with the lively MacAskill in the right place to tap home on the rebound, after MacKinnon had parried a Fraser effort.

Buckie put the game beyond doubt six minutes later, when MacAskill sent MacKinnon the wrong way from the penalty spot, after Ben Cormack had felled substitute Kyle MacLeod.

Thistle pushed for further goals, with Barry denied by the crossbar with a looping effort, while Mark McLauchlan saw an effort blocked by the legs of MacKinnon in the dying stages.

Veteran Buckie goalkeeper Main was denied a clean sheet on his final outing before retiring, with Thompson weaving his way into the box before sending an angled drive past him two minutes from time.

“Before they scored, we had the clear-cut chances. We had three, and they didn’t really have anything in the first half.

“If you don’t take them against Buckie, they punish you. Their movement up front is hard to deal with and they are always going to create chances.

“It was not a penalty though – it’s well outside the box. We could see that from the dugout. These decisions against these teams change games, and he’s got to get that right.

“At the end of the day they were better in the second half, and they won the game because they were ruthless.”

CLACHNACUDDIN (4-2-3-1) – Mackinnon 7; MacKintosh 6, Cormack 6, Nicolson 6, Black 6; Sutherland 6, Gillies 6; L Mackenzie 7 (Kerr 71), Bunce 5 (Chalmers 61), Thompson 6; Anderson 6 (Callum 84). Subs not used – Rae, Taylor, R Mackenzie, Calder.

BUCKIE THISTLE (4-1-3-2) – Main 6; Wood 6, Pugh 6, J Murray 6, McLauchlan 6; Barry 7; MacAskill 8, Fraser 7 (Milne 86), Goodall6; Adams (Cowie 77), Urquhart (MacLeod 61). Subs not used – Herbert, C Murray.

Referee – Kevin Buchanan 6

Man of the match: Andy MacAskill