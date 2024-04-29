EXCLUSIVE: Steven Mackay reveals his ambitions after returning as Brora Rangers manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Mackay reveals his ambitions after returning as Brora Rangers manager

The former Nairn County boss is back in management.

By Callum Law
New Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay, right, and assistant David Hind. Picture courtesy of Brora Rangers FC.
New Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay, right, and assistant David Hind. Picture courtesy of Brora Rangers FC.

Steven Mackay wants to bring the Breedon Highland League title back to Brora Rangers after sensationally returning for a second spell as Cattachs manager.

Mackay and assistant David Hind have signed three-year contracts with the Dudgeon Park outfit after Ally MacDonald stepped down as boss.

As a player, Mackay – who was manager of Nairn County for 18 months before resigning earlier this month – signed for Brora in 2012.

He then stepped up to become player-manager in 2018 before resigning in August 2021.

In those nine years as player and manager, Mackay helped the Cattachs win four league titles, five North of Scotland Cups and one GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Sutherland club haven’t been league champions since the Covid-19 disrupted 2020-21 campaign when Mackay was in charge – and he’s determined to change that.

He said: “I know what the board at Brora want to achieve and it’s aligned with what myself and David want to achieve – that’s to win the Highland League and we’re very clear about that.

From left to right: Brora Rangers vice-chairman Ali Mackenzie, Brora assistant manager David Hind, Brora manager Steven Mackay and Brora chairman Scott Mackay. Picture courtesy of Brora Rangers FC.

“Winning the league has always been a prerequisite for Brora in the time I’ve been with the club.

“When I first joined in 2012, it was the ambition and it’s been the same every season since.

“That will be the case next season, as it will be for five or six other clubs.

“It’s our job to make sure we have a strong enough squad to compete for the title. That’s got to be the number one objective.”

New faces on the agenda at Brora Rangers

To challenge for silverware next season ,Mackay is prepared to be busy in the transfer market.

Following their final game of the season, which took place on Saturday, Cattachs stalwarts MacDonald, Joe Malin, Dale Gillespie and Paul Brindle retired.

As well as bringing in new players, Mackay is looking to recruit a first-team coach and goalkeeping coach.

He added: “This feels like a bit of a transition moment for the club.

“Typically players don’t leave Brora that often and particularly a group of players who have been such a massive part of the success over the last decade.

“Ally, Joe, Dale and Paul have all made a phenomenal contribution and they’ve been fundamental to the success Brora’s had.

“There are huge voids to fill, but there’s an opportunity for a new set of players to create their own history and become club legends.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what’s available and what the market looks like.

“We’ve got targets in mind already and there’s definitely business to be done.”

Steven Mackay’s experience gained elsewhere

Since leaving Brora in 2021, Mackay has spent time as assistant manager at League Two side Elgin City and had a spell playing for Rothes.

Most recently he was player-manager of Nairn County and guided them to the North of Scotland Cup last November.

Reflecting on his time away from Brora, Mackay said: “I’ve gained experience and been exposed to different clubs, changing rooms, mentalities and a different league.

Steven Mackay during his time with Nairn.

“I think my understanding of the game and tactical awareness has increased.

“As time passes, you learn more about players, how to manage them and what does and doesn’t work.

“I’ve always assessed myself and what I can improve on, and I take those things with me coming back to Brora.”

New boss Mackay gets board backing

Meanwhile, chairman Scott Mackay has revealed the Brora board are ready to back their new manager to be successful.

He said: “Steven has a proven track record and he’s a winner.

“What he did with Nairn this season was very impressive as well, so it was quite an easy decision for us to go for Steven.

Brora chairman Scott Mackay, left, with Steven Mackay.

“Our ambition is to win the league and then give promotion our best shot in the play-offs.

“We need to be ambitious and winning the league is what we hope to do.

“There’s quite a big rebuild to do given the players who have stepped away.

“But Steven has targets which we’ve discussed, and the board will support the new management team to bring in the players that are required.

“I think this appointment is the beginning of an exciting new era.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Keith v Wick Academy and Brora Rangers v Turriff United highlights

