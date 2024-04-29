Paul Third: SPFL prove closed-shop tendencies once again with Buckie Thistle ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Paul Third: SPFL prove closed-shop tendencies once again with Buckie Thistle ruling

Decision to prevent Highland League champions Buckie Thistle from competing in the play-offs has provoked fury and dismay.

Buckie Thistle celebrate winning the Breedon Highland League. Image: JasperImage
Buckie Thistle celebrate winning the Breedon Highland League. Image: JasperImage
By Paul Third

The Breedon Highland League season more than lived up to its billing as the most competitive and entertaining league around.

Our Highland League Weekly cameras have been treated to three ridiculously exciting finales in our three campaigns of following the action.

Season one brought a final day fight for the title between Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle, with the Broch coming out on top.

The last campaign topped that drama by giving us a head-to-head shoot-out for all the marbles between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City, with the Hedgemen coming out on top at Victoria Park to clinch the championship.

In keeping with the now established pattern this season, we had not one, not two, but three title challengers in with a chance of winning the title – with Buckie making it third-time lucky as they pipped champions Brechin on goal difference, with the Broch finishing three points behind in third place.

Drama unlike anywhere else? You had better believe it.

How sad then that all that joy, excitement and entertainment has been sullied by administrative red tape?

A painful and harsh lesson for champions Buckie

Garry Farquhar leaning against a white wall in club suit.
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It is hard not to feel for all the parties involved after Buckie’s shot at promotion to the SPFL was cruelly taken from their grasp on Thursday, less than 48 hours before they were due to face Lowland League winners East Kilbride.

There was a stunned silence when the news broke Buckie had been deemed ineligible to participate as they did not obtain a bronze licence from the SFA which is needed to be a member of the SPFL.

However, not gaining the licence was just the start of this sorry tale.

Buckie were devastated, understandably so, but the SPFL’s insistence the Jags had failed to respond three times to correspondence and failed to apply for an extension by the March 31 deadline seems to have left the new champions with little wiggle room.

Clearly it has been a steep learning curve and a particularly painful lesson for Jags president Garry Farquhar and his board at Victoria Park.

It must stick in the craw when the stumbling block – in this case a club doctor being present for matches – is something which seems on paper to be one which can be easily fixed.

Brechin’s frustration is understandable

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Image: Brechin City.

Spare a thought for runners-up Brechin City in all of this.

They had done their homework to ensure they could take part in the play-off had they won the championship.

Unlike their Lowland League counterparts, who have B teams of Premiership sides Celtic and Hearts in their division, there is no provision for any team other than the champions of the Highland League to compete in the play-off.

City chairman Kevin Mackie is understandably frustrated but, just like Buckie have discovered, you can’t tweak the rules after the fact.

SPFL remains weighted in favour of those already in it

Airdrie manager Rhys McCabe has guided the Diamonds to the play-offs. Image: SNS.

It does all seem so unfair, though, especially when you consider there are SPFL member clubs competing who do not currently meet the standard.

One of them, Airdrie, could be playing Premiership football next season as they in the play-offs after finishing fourth in the Championship.

Sadly, that’s the way the cookie tends to crumble in the SPFL. For all the talk of widening the game and allowing access to all clubs, there remains caveats at every turn and it is not a level playing field.

If you are in, there are wee advantages to be had from already being inside the inner circle. That only increases as you go up the ranks.

Take the team who finish second bottom of the Premiership – they will only have to win a play-off final to secure their top-flight status. If the Diamonds reach the play-off final, they will have come through four games just to get a shot at promotion.

But at least they will get a shot.

For the Highland League, the SPFL has reverted to its closed-shop status in 2024.

More from Highland League

Highland League Weekly EXTRA brings you the concluding matches of 2023/24 campaign.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Keith v Wick Academy and Brora Rangers v…
27 April 2024. Keith FC, Kynoch Park, Balloch Road, Keith,Aberdeenshire,AB55 5EN. This is from the Breedon Highland League game - Keith FC v Wick Academy FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Wick's Marc MacGregor, left, holds off Murray Addison of Keith. CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League: Gary Manson pleased to see Wick Academy finish in style and Ally…
27 April 2024. Keith FC, Kynoch Park, Balloch Road, Keith,Aberdeenshire,AB55 5EN. This is from the Breedon Highland League game - Keith FC v Wick Academy FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Wick's Ross Gunn (number 7) scores their second goal against Keith CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League results: Wick Academy and Brora Rangers end season with wins
Craig Levein, left, and Kevin Mackie watch Brechin City. Image: SNS.
Brechin City chairman says Highland League should have had alternative representative in pyramid play-off
Ross Tokely (centre), Wayne Mackintosh (left) and Alan Geegan (right) being unveiled as the new management team at Nairn County. Image supplied by Nairn County.
Ross Tokely says affection for Nairn County lured him into management return
Brora Ranger's captain, Joe Malin.
Highland League preview: Brora legends bow out against Turriff; Keith and Wick battle for…
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart 'devastated' after missing out on play-offs
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Supplied by Brechin City.
Brechin City chairman hits out at Highland League after Buckie Thistle denied pyramid play-off…
CR0046569 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Pictured is Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar ahead of their Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Celtic. Friday 12th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar shocked after Jags removed from pyramid play-off
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle blow as East Kilbride progress after pyramid play-off is cancelled

Conversation