Brora Rangers part company with defender John Pickles

Brora Rangers defender John Pickles has had his contract with the club cancelled by mutual consent.

The right back, who joined Brora in 2015, is leaving the club to spend more time with his family in Orkney and Brora have agreed to terminate his deal which has 12 months remaining.

Brora boss Craig Campbell said: “I would like to thank John for all his commitment and dedication to the club over the years.

“John is a lovely lad and has been superb for us. We wish him well and good luck in the future”