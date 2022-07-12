Fraserburgh beaten by Montrose as Blair Lyons hits hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fraserburgh beaten by Montrose as Blair Lyons hits hat-trick

By Callum Law
July 12, 2022, 9:38 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 9:44 pm
Fraserburgh's Connor Grant, left, tries to get the better of Montrose's Blair Lyons
Fraserburgh's Connor Grant, left, tries to get the better of Montrose's Blair Lyons

A hat-trick from Blair Lyons helped Montrose defeat Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh 4-2 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Lyons netted a first half treble for the Gable Endies in the Group B clash at Bellslea and, despite Sean Butcher’s second half header, the Broch were unable to mount a comeback.

Graham Webster hit a late fourth for Montrose before Butcher netted again for the hosts in stoppage time.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was without a number of important players. Captain Willie West and goalkeeper Paul Leask were absent from the side which lost 3-1 to Kilmarnock on Saturday, with new signing Jordan Guild benched.

Paul Campbell, Jamie Beagrie, Ryan Cowie, Aidan Combe and Lewis Davidson were also missing.

Joe Barbour came in between the sticks, with Breedon Highland League player of the year Scott Barbour returning and Connor Grant also starting.

Hosts hit by fast start

The game started in lively fashion with Montrose skipper Paul Watson trying to catch out Joe Barbour with an effort from the halfway line.

At the other end, Lewis Duncan had a shot blocked from Ryan Sargent’s cross.

But the Gable Endies took the lead in the 11th minute when Lewis Milne’s corner from the right wasn’t cleared and Lyons pounced to score from six yards.

Five minutes later, the visitors doubled their lead and it was from the same source.

Milne’s corner from the right was flicked on and Lyons hooked the ball into the net at back post.

Blair Lyons, centre, celebrates his third goal for Montrose against Fraserburgh

It should have been 3-0 midway through the first half when Lyons rolled a ball across from the box from the left for Graham Webster, but he fired against the left post from eight yards.

But shortly after the half-hour mark, livewire Lyons completed his hat-trick. Milne broke into the box and although Barbour did well to block his shot, Lyons was on hand to knock home the rebound.

The Broch struggled to create chances in the first half, but as the interval approached Bryan Hay had a header cleared off the line after Duncan hung up a cross from the left.

Broch keep battling

Early in the second half Butcher wriggled clear on the right side of the area, but his cross-cum-shot didn’t find the net or a team-mate.

Despite facing an uphill and improbable task to take something from the contest, the Broch kept battling away.

Just after the hour, poor control let Scott Barbour down when Grant’s clearance dropped in behind the Montrose defence.

Seconds later, referee Chris Fordyce turned away strong home penalty appeals when Liam Callaghan appeared to handle.

But, on 65 minutes, they did score with Barbour crossing from the right and Butcher beating goalkeeper Aaron Lennox to the ball before directing a header into the right corner.

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour tries to get away from Liam Callaghan of Montrose

Suddenly Fraserburgh were on the front foot and asking the visiting defence more questions with plenty of balls into the box but, despite their best efforts in the final quarter, they couldn’t score again.

Webster fired home Montrose’s fourth from 12 yards in the 90th minute and in stoppage time sub Jamie Maclellan’s low cross teed up Butcher to finish from 12 yards.

Before the game was over, Broch sub Zane Laird was red carded for an off-the-ball incident.

Fraserburgh round off their Group B campaign against Stenhousemuir of League Two at Ochilview on Saturday, and then a trip to Firhill to face Championship outfit Partick Thistle next Tuesday.

