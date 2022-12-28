Lidl to offer free coal at north and north-east stores to celebrate centuries-old Hogmanay tradition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People across the north and north-east will be able to grab a free lump of coal from Lidl to celebrate the ancient tradition of first footing on Hogmanay.

For centuries, household across Scotland have welcomed strangers through their doors on January 1 with the aim of bringing good fortune for the year ahead.

And while some Scottish traditions may have faded away in time, the first footing custom stemming from the Gaelic practice of “qualtagh” remains alive to this day.

The first footer should be someone who was not already in the house when midnight struck and should come bearing gifts, such as a coin, bread, salt or a lump of coal.

These represent all the things the new year would hopefully bring, such as prosperity, food, flavour, warmth and good cheer.

Preserving Hogmanay traditions

Lidl has now teamed up with leading Scottish bard Len Pennie to capture the essence of the season and help families continue the centuries-old tradition.

On December 30, the supermarket chain will offer free coal at till points across its Scottish stores for any lads and lassies wishing to offer a gesture of luck at Hogmanay.

Meanwhile, Ms Pennie has penned a special poem to welcome the new year with Scottish folklore detailing whisky, shortbread, coal, salt and black bun as lucky charms.

Ross Millar, Lidl’s regional director for Scotland, said: “We’re big on celebrating the best of Scottish culture – including our age-old tradition of first footing at Hogmanay.

“We are thrilled to be working with Len Pennie to share a poem that celebrates the return of our coal for first footers in an ode to the Scots language.

“Symbolising warmth for the year ahead, we hope this wee gesture brings a ‘Lidl’ joy to our customer’s Hogmanay celebrations this year.”