Nairn County boss Steven Mackay defends ‘role model’ Ross Tokely following friendly match clash

Video footage went viral over the weekend after an on-the-field incident in Stornoway.

By Paul Chalk
Nairn County defender Ross Tokely was involved in an off-the-ball incident in the friendly against the Western Isles. The player insists he was standing his ground and that it was not a punch.


Nairn County manager Steven Mackay has defended Ross Tokely after he was caught on camera lashing out at a rival player in a weekend friendly in Stornoway.

The 44-year-old Caley Thistle legend was the centre of a storm after a clip from Nairn’s game against a Western Isles Island Games Association team showed the player raise his arm towards Micheil Russell Smith after the host player had scored.

Tokely, who strongly denies punching his opponent, is preparing for what he expects to be his final season in competitive football after enjoying his first season with the Station Park club after joining from St Duthus in the North Caledonian League.

Mackay is disappointed Tokely has been singled out and claims the player was subjected to provocation during the game before reacting.

 

Teams ate together after the game

The Highland League side were 3-1 winners against a Western Isles Island Games Association on Saturday in a game played in Stornoway.

County boss Mackay said: “I’m not backing up what Ross did, but Ross has taken a hammering over this and I don’t think it’s fair.

“The game was very physical, but we have no problem with that. It was a great test for us. They are a big, physical side.

“We found last season Ross can be a bit of a target. Teams can try and antagonise him and wind him up.

“In the first half, there was a blatant elbow in Ross’s face. I saw it.

“Ross was lying on the ground. He got straight back up. Yes, he was frustrated by it but he got on with the game.

“There was another incident where our young striker got elbowed in the face and he had a burst lip.

“That aspect of the game was not snipped and put on social media, because it’s not Ross Tokely.

Nairn County manager Steven Mackay, left, with Ross Tokely when the player signed for the club last year. Image: Nairn County FC

“After the game, we all shook hands, because it was a great game for us and we really enjoyed it. We sat down, had a meal together and a laugh and a joke.

“Everyone was getting along. These are the things people don’t see or don’t want to hear about as it’s all positive.

“We took a lot of value from the day in Stornoway and so did they. This puts a negative spin on it.

“I’m not condoning what Ross did. He and I have spoken (about it) and he knows there is a fine line between being aggressive and competitive.

“When you look closely at the video, he doesn’t punch anyone. The guy was winding him up all game. These things happen in football.

“They scored and (their player) runs towards Ross, who puts his forearm out. I want to be clear – that shouldn’t have happened. He knows that.

“The video cuts when Micheil is lying on the ground. But he gets straight up and runs back to the halfway line. This is another aspect people don’t see.”

Mackay would have 11 Ross Tokelys

Former Ross County forward Mackay stressed the furore only reached the levels it did because Tokely is a high-profile footballer.

The Wee County boss also believes there has been a “witch-hunt” against the ex-ICT player, who made 589 appearances for Inverness where he is also a youth coach.

He said: “Football is an emotional, physical and competitive game.

“I just feel because it’s Ross and with the career he’s had, everyone jumps on this witch-hunt – it can be blown right out of proportion.

“No disrespect to my other players, but if it was anyone else it probably wouldn’t even have made social media.

“I’m not saying whether that’s right or wrong, but it frustrates me because I’d back Ross every day of the week and I’d have 11 Ross Tokelys in my team – every Highland League manager would be the same.

“He’s 44 and yet his passion for football is incredible. He has such a positive impact on our club, our team and on our younger players.

“People don’t want to focus on the positives.”

New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod

Mackay: Tokely still leads by example

Mackay highlighted Tokely’s work as a Caley Jags coach as a further example of his positive impact and continued contribution to the game.

He added: “As a youth coach at Caley Thistle, he does a phenomenal job.

“My son plays for the under-16s and I watch Ross in action and I also see him in training.

“He has real passion for the game and he’s articulate. His coach, training and preparation is first class.

“Ross is preparing the next generation of players to go and play for Caley Thistle.

“I wish some more players had the passion Ross has. He’s actually a fantastic role model for kids.

“For my players, the way he looks after himself. He’s out running on Sunday mornings for example, the day after a game. He has great fitness levels.

“He looks after his body and let’s not forget he’s 44.

“A lot of players throw in the towel at 34 or 35 because they are sick of it. He is still leading by example.

“There are a lot of positives about what Ross brings to football. Players who have played at his level sometimes play on the edge and he went over that edge on Saturday.

“He knows that, but the positives he brings not just to Nairn County but football in general need to be known.”

Tokely, aware Mackay was keen to put his side across, didn’t want to add further to the story, other than saying: “It wasn’t a punch. I just stood my ground.”

The Western Isles Island Games Association declined to comment when approached for a reaction.

Nairn’s preparations for the new season continue on Tuesday with a home friendly against Premiership side Ross County.

