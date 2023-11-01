Jordan MacRae keen to continue savouring Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup successes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Jordan MacRae keen to continue savouring Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup successes

The Cattachs took the scalp of Stenhousemuir to reach the third round of the tournament.

By Callum Law
Jordan MacRae, second from right, and his Brora Rangers team-mates enjoyed their Scottish Cup win against Stenhousemuir
Jordan MacRae, second from right, and his Brora Rangers team-mates enjoyed their Scottish Cup win against Stenhousemuir

Jordan MacRae hopes Brora Rangers will be toasting more Scottish Cup success this term.

The Cattachs reached round three of the national competition at the weekend by taking the scalp of League Two side Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

After that victory MacRae and a number of his colleagues enjoyed a night out in Glasgow.

Although motivation wasn’t in short supply, the striker admits the opportunity to celebrate only added to their drive.

Brora will face Pollok at Dudgeon Park in the third round later this month.

MacRae, 25, said: “As a team we’ve had a few good moments in the Scottish Cup.

“We love playing in it and I think every Highland League club is the same.

“We always hope for an away day so we can get a night out after it somewhere.

“That motivates you as well because if you can get a result in the Scottish Cup it makes the night out better, like on Saturday, which is good for team spirit.

“You also have the excitement of looking forward to the draw and if we could get through again there’s the possibility of getting a draw against one of the big teams.”

Chance to go further

Brora’s tie in the next round against Pollok, who are third in the West of Scotland League Premier Division, looks on paper like a decent opportunity to reach round four, which sees Premiership clubs enter the fray.

The Cattachs have previous when it comes to facing some of Scotland’s biggest clubs.

In March 2021 they famously beat Hearts 2-1 at Dudgeon Park, with MacRae netting the opening goal.

With that tie taking place behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions MacRae would love to go a step further this season and earn the chance to tackle another big hitter.

He added: “I think it is an OK draw, Pollok will be a good team and it won’t be an easy game.

“But being at home with the way we’re playing just now we’d fancy our chances.

“Both clubs will view as a great chance to go through and potentially get a big tie which would be good for both clubs.

“As good as it was beating Hearts – and it was amazing – it was a bit of a shame because it was on a Tuesday night rather than a Saturday and there were no fans there.

“We’d only trained a handful of times ahead of the game and as amazing as it was it wasn’t quite the normal experience you’d get with a tie like that.”

Gap isn’t big

MacRae feels Brora’s victory at Stenny also demonstrates that the gap between the sides at the top end of the Breedon Highland League and clubs in League One and Two isn’t as big as some observers would suggest.

He said: “On our day I think we can compete with most teams in League One and League Two.

“I don’t think there’s much of a gap between the top teams in the Highland League and those sides.

“Maybe those teams think there is more of a gap and maybe there’s more complacency when they play us and thoughts that they don’t need to be at their best when they play us.

“But there’s a lot of players in the Highland League that could make the step up and not look out of place.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth, plus Scottish Cup day access-all-areas with Huntly FC

More from Highland League

Jordan MacRae, second from right, and his Brora Rangers team-mates enjoyed their Scottish Cup win against Stenhousemuir
Formartine United's Marc Lawrence looks forward to another Scottish Cup clash with Falkirk
Jordan MacRae, second from right, and his Brora Rangers team-mates enjoyed their Scottish Cup win against Stenhousemuir
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth, plus Scottish Cup…
Jordan MacRae, second from right, and his Brora Rangers team-mates enjoyed their Scottish Cup win against Stenhousemuir
Scottish Cup: Buckie Thistle beat Forres Mechanics, Formartine through against Clydebank, and Deveronvale exit
Jordan MacRae, second from right, and his Brora Rangers team-mates enjoyed their Scottish Cup win against Stenhousemuir
Fraserburgh's Scottish Cup quest ended in extra-time by Bonnyrigg; Brechin City denied penalty in…
Jordan MacRae, second from right, and his Brora Rangers team-mates enjoyed their Scottish Cup win against Stenhousemuir
Highland League: Wins for Lossiemouth and Nairn County
Jordan MacRae, second from right, and his Brora Rangers team-mates enjoyed their Scottish Cup win against Stenhousemuir
Scottish Cup: Brora stun Stenny; defeat for Turriff and Banks o' Dee
Jordan MacRae, second from right, and his Brora Rangers team-mates enjoyed their Scottish Cup win against Stenhousemuir
Huntly 'gutted' after coming close to claiming Scottish Cup scalp
Peterhead forward Rory McAllister converts a penalty in his side's eventual 3-1 Scottish Cup win over Clachncacuddin.
Rory McAllister nets 200th Peterhead goal as Blue Toon beat Clachnacuddin 3-1 in Scottish…
Jordan MacRae, second from right, and his Brora Rangers team-mates enjoyed their Scottish Cup win against Stenhousemuir
Scottish Cup: Huntly beaten by Forfar after extra-time - after being seconds away from…
Jordan MacRae, second from right, and his Brora Rangers team-mates enjoyed their Scottish Cup win against Stenhousemuir
Familiar foes Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle aim for Scottish Cup third round spot