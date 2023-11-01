Jordan MacRae keen to continue savouring Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup successes

Jordan MacRae hopes Brora Rangers will be toasting more Scottish Cup success this term.

The Cattachs reached round three of the national competition at the weekend by taking the scalp of League Two side Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

After that victory MacRae and a number of his colleagues enjoyed a night out in Glasgow.

Although motivation wasn’t in short supply, the striker admits the opportunity to celebrate only added to their drive.

Brora will face Pollok at Dudgeon Park in the third round later this month.

MacRae, 25, said: “As a team we’ve had a few good moments in the Scottish Cup.

“We love playing in it and I think every Highland League club is the same.

“We always hope for an away day so we can get a night out after it somewhere.

“That motivates you as well because if you can get a result in the Scottish Cup it makes the night out better, like on Saturday, which is good for team spirit.

“You also have the excitement of looking forward to the draw and if we could get through again there’s the possibility of getting a draw against one of the big teams.”

Chance to go further

Brora’s tie in the next round against Pollok, who are third in the West of Scotland League Premier Division, looks on paper like a decent opportunity to reach round four, which sees Premiership clubs enter the fray.

The Cattachs have previous when it comes to facing some of Scotland’s biggest clubs.

In March 2021 they famously beat Hearts 2-1 at Dudgeon Park, with MacRae netting the opening goal.

With that tie taking place behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions MacRae would love to go a step further this season and earn the chance to tackle another big hitter.

He added: “I think it is an OK draw, Pollok will be a good team and it won’t be an easy game.

“But being at home with the way we’re playing just now we’d fancy our chances.

“Both clubs will view as a great chance to go through and potentially get a big tie which would be good for both clubs.

“As good as it was beating Hearts – and it was amazing – it was a bit of a shame because it was on a Tuesday night rather than a Saturday and there were no fans there.

“We’d only trained a handful of times ahead of the game and as amazing as it was it wasn’t quite the normal experience you’d get with a tie like that.”

Gap isn’t big

MacRae feels Brora’s victory at Stenny also demonstrates that the gap between the sides at the top end of the Breedon Highland League and clubs in League One and Two isn’t as big as some observers would suggest.

He said: “On our day I think we can compete with most teams in League One and League Two.

“I don’t think there’s much of a gap between the top teams in the Highland League and those sides.

“Maybe those teams think there is more of a gap and maybe there’s more complacency when they play us and thoughts that they don’t need to be at their best when they play us.

“But there’s a lot of players in the Highland League that could make the step up and not look out of place.”