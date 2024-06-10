Popular Cults cafe Blether up for sale as owners look forward to ‘new chapter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Popular Cults cafe Blether up for sale as owners look forward to ‘new chapter’

The North Deeside Road coffee shop is on the market.

By Chris Cromar
Blether Coffee Shop in Cults, Aberdeen
Blether is located on North Deeside Road in Cults. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Popular Cults café Blether is up for sale.

The North Deeside Road coffee shop has been put on the market by Dawn and Alan Forrest after five years in business.

In a listing by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, the couple said Blether is a great business to walk straight into as they look towards “a new chapter” in their lives.

Dawn Forrest holding a plate.
Dawn Forrest is the co-owner of the cafe. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Blether, Aberdeen.
The café has a popular following. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Commenting on the sale, the couple said: “In the years since Blether has opened, we have grown from strength to strength – even throughout all the recent challenging times that we’ve been presented with.

“While the current business hours have given us a great work-life balance, there is potential to grow the business if the next owners wish to do so.

“Not only does the local community support Blether massively, but we also have customers that travel from near and far.

“The Tripadvisor rating that we have achieved is second to none, with no negative reviews, and is a huge part of the business advertising.

“All in all, Blether is a great business to walk straight into while we have a new chapter in our lives beckoning.”

‘Existing and profitable customer base’

Partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, Mark McQueen added: “On offer is the leasehold interest in the premises that the business occupies, along with the goodwill of the business and all fixtures and fittings. Stock will be sold at valuation.

“Blether Coffee Shop has an excellent Tripadvisor rating and as the business is well-established, an occupier will benefit from an existing and profitable customer base from the outset.”

The seller said the business “occupies a strong location on the prime retail stretch of North Deeside Road”.

The premises is available at a passing rent of £15,500pa with a lease expiry of 2029.

Offers over £55,000 are invited for the leasehold interest in the premises. 100% rates relief will be available to qualifying occupiers.

  • A previous version of this article claimed Blether is closing. This was incorrect and has been amended. Blether continues to operate while up for sale.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 at Laurencekirk. Image: Google.
A90 remains closed several hours after man hit by lorry at Marykirk
Graeme Donald pled guilty to drink driving at Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh man handed extended driving ban after drunken trip to buy cigarettes
Andrew Skelton appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'He’s got a machete!' Peterhead man pleads guilty to domestic abuse after court hears…
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick with CNER campaigners Craig Leuchars and Jordan Jack at at the Parkhill Viaduct, near Dyce.
New railway can deliver north-east economic boom and save lives, study finds
The Grannies were hard at work this afternoon. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Graffiti Grannies are back - and on a mission to protect The Green
Judith Da Silva sleeping on bus station bench
Findhorn woman, 83, 'stranded' overnight in Edinburgh after bus journey cut short
Cults residents have been complaining en masse regarding the potential new house. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cults neighbours wage war over plans to demolish old house for 'intrusive' five-bedroom home
4
Steven Kurek admitted carrying out a course of abusive behaviour against his wife. Image: DC Thomson.
'Obsessed' Aberdeen businessman ordered to stay away from estranged wife
Peter Gribble admitted assaulting his friend at Ballater Caravan Park. Image: Facebook.
Man ordered to pay compensation after vicious caravan park assault on friend
Midmill Park. Image@ Google Maps.
Kintore football club evicted: Flood ruling could force teams to fold

Conversation