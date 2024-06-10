Popular Cults cafe Blether up for sale as owners look forward to ‘new chapter’

Popular Cults café Blether is up for sale.

The North Deeside Road coffee shop has been put on the market by Dawn and Alan Forrest after five years in business.

In a listing by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, the couple said Blether is a great business to walk straight into as they look towards “a new chapter” in their lives.

Commenting on the sale, the couple said: “In the years since Blether has opened, we have grown from strength to strength – even throughout all the recent challenging times that we’ve been presented with.

“While the current business hours have given us a great work-life balance, there is potential to grow the business if the next owners wish to do so.

“Not only does the local community support Blether massively, but we also have customers that travel from near and far.

“The Tripadvisor rating that we have achieved is second to none, with no negative reviews, and is a huge part of the business advertising.

“All in all, Blether is a great business to walk straight into while we have a new chapter in our lives beckoning.”

‘Existing and profitable customer base’

Partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, Mark McQueen added: “On offer is the leasehold interest in the premises that the business occupies, along with the goodwill of the business and all fixtures and fittings. Stock will be sold at valuation.

“Blether Coffee Shop has an excellent Tripadvisor rating and as the business is well-established, an occupier will benefit from an existing and profitable customer base from the outset.”

The seller said the business “occupies a strong location on the prime retail stretch of North Deeside Road”.

The premises is available at a passing rent of £15,500pa with a lease expiry of 2029.

Offers over £55,000 are invited for the leasehold interest in the premises. 100% rates relief will be available to qualifying occupiers.