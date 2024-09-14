Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Forres Mechanics and Rothes make multiple signings

Forres Mechanics and Rothes have bolstered their squads ahead of Breedon Highland League clashes against Fraserburgh and Deveronvale today.

The Can-Cans have recruited Charlie Macdonald, Jordan Alonge and Cameron Neville on two-year deals ahead of tackling the Broch at Mosset Park.

The Speysiders have added Martin MacKinnon, Taylor Thain and Thomas Brady, on top of signing Shane Harkness on Thursday, ahead of their trip to Princess Royal Park.

Defender Macdonald, 28, and midfielder Alonge, 25, have joined Forres from Rothes with 19-year-old midfielder Neville signed after a spell in America.

Can-Cans boss Steven MacDonald said: “Charlie is a really good talker and organiser in defence.

“He’s a winner and he’s someone who wants to defend. Those are attributes I feel we’ve been missing so hopefully he adds those to our squad.

“Jordan is a very talented midfielder, he’s athletic and good on the ball. I’m really looking forward to working with Jordan and feel he has a bright future.

“Cameron’s been training with us. I saw him playing amateur football in the summer, he then joined us for pre-season and scored against Nairn St Ninian.

“He’s a good young player to come into the squad, it’s clear Cameron has a lot of talent and I look forward to seeing how he gets on.

“Hopefully the new boys come in and do well. On paper I’m pleased with the squad we’ve got and it’s up to us to show that in games.”

Fraserburgh could be without as many as nine players for this afternoon’s clash with Forres.

Hastings on his new faces

Rothes have recruited 22-year-olds Brady, who plays in midfield, and Thain, who can play in defence or midfield, from Forres on two-year contracts. Goalkeeper MacKinnon, 24, joins from Clachnacuddin, also on a two-year contract.

Striker Harkness, 21, returns for another stint at Mackessack Park on a one-year deal with the option to extend following spells with Loch Ness and Alness United.

Speysiders manager Richard Hastings has coached MacKinnon, Harkness and Thain in the past and signed the latter when manager of Inverurie Locos.

Hastings added: “We’ve been needing bodies and we want competition for places.

“I know Martin’s capabilities, he became available and he’s a goalkeeper of good standing in the Highland League.

“Opportunities to sign someone like Martin don’t come around often so we felt it was something we had to do.

“Taylor and Thomas will bring good energy and a good attitude.

“Taylor’s a good voice in the team and I’m looking for him to help us steady the ship and be a calming influence.

“Thomas has been playing in central midfield and brings pace and energy in that area.

“If we can get Thomas firing on all cylinders then I think he’ll be a threat going forward.

“I’m very happy to have a chance to work with Shane again. Throughout his early years in the Inverness Caledonian Thistle academy he has always been a player with potential.

“With Shane making the decision to go and play in the North Caledonian League and the Summer League he has enjoyed playing regularly and scoring goals.

“I believe we are going to see a far more mature, confident and hungry player returning to the club.”

Deveronvale are without Sean McIntosh, Kyle Dalling and Michael Watson for the clash with Rothes.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Formartine United welcome back Julian Wade, Scott Adams and Marc Lawrence for their derby clash against Inverurie Locos at North Lodge Park.

The Railwaymen are missing Josh Buchan and Anton Chauvin.

Ryan Ferguson is Brechin City’s only absentee for Wick Academy’s visit to Glebe Park. Richard Macadie, Gordon MacNab, Marc MacGregor, Alan Hughes, David Allan and Mark Macadie are out for the Scorries.

The R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup also gets under way today with two preliminary round ties.

Holders Brora Rangers meet Turriff United at Dudgeon Park. Jordan MacRae and Alex Cooper are out for the Cattachs, but Craig MacKenzie is free of suspension.

Ewan Clark, Callan Gray and Owen Kinsella are on the sidelines for Turra.

Strathspey Thistle have home advantage against Clachnacuddin, Gavin Morrison is missing for the Lilywhites.

Morrison wants Price to be right for Lossie

Ross Morrison is hoping Gavin Price will stay with Lossiemouth on a permanent basis after helping to spark an upturn in form.

The Coasters welcome Nairn County to Grant Park today buoyed by a 4-0 Breedon Highland League win against Keith and a penalty shoot-out triumph in the North of Scotland Cup versus Forres Mechanics during Price’s tenure as interim manager.

Winger Morrison would like the ex-Elgin and Brechin boss to stay on.

The 27-year-old said: “Gavin Price has come in and he’s been a different voice and offered something different.

“The boys have responded to it in those two games and hopefully that continues against Nairn.

“I think the boys are happy and we want him to stay. Hopefully he does stay, we’ll see how things go, I think he’s enjoyed it since he came in.

“As a group we’d maybe just lost our way a wee bit in terms of what we’re good at and I think he’s installed some belief in us again.”

Meanwhile, Nairn goalkeeper Dylan Maclean has revealed his frustration at their start to the season.

The Wee County have amassed eight points from eight league games and exited the North of Scotland Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Maclean, 27, said: “The start to the season has been frustrating. I can’t put my finger on what’s gone wrong in some of the games.

“When we get in front our game management needs to be better, but I also think we could take more of our chances.

“I’ve started a new job and after one game this season when I was annoyed it wasn’t a good look for me coming in the next day with a face like thunder and not speaking to anyone in the office!

“Hopefully we can start getting some results to kickstart our season.”

Champions can still challenge

Joe McCabe believes Buckie Thistle can challenge to retain the Breedon Highland League title if they cut out costly defensive mistakes.

The Jags are sitting 12 points behind table toppers Brechin City with a game in hand ahead of facing Banks o’ Dee at Victoria Park today.

Although disappointed with their start to the campaign, defender McCabe isn’t too downbeat.

The 27-year-old said: “We’ve controlled games quite a lot this season, but defensively we haven’t been up to scratch.

“I think we’ve put ourselves in a difficult position to challenge at the top of the league.

“But we’ve not been miles away in any of the games, it’s been fine margins and mistakes are costing us.

“If we can cut them out that would take us back to where we were last season.

“We’ve still got a good squad and if we cut out those mistakes we can compete.”

Meanwhile, one of the most in-form players in the Highland League has admitted his great start with new club Banks o’ Dee has taken him by surprise.

Liam Duell has netted five goals in three appearances for the Aberdeen side since joining from Kirriemuir Thistle.

The 20-year-old, who had a spell with Brechin last season, added: “To have scored five goals in three games was unexpected for me, but hopefully I can keep it going.

“I’ve never been a goalscorer before, this is new to me. I’ve been a winger but they’ve decided to put me through the middle and it seems to be working out.

“I feel like my time in the Highland League wasn’t over after being at Brechin. Hopefully I get more of a chance this time and I can make the most of it.”

Meanwhile, defender Luke Emmett has left Dee to join Junior champions Culter.