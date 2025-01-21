Highland League round-up: Keith v Fraserburgh preview plus latest news from Nairn County, Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos

Ross Aitken believes the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final against Keith is a bigger game for Fraserburgh than their meeting with Rangers.

It’s set to be fifth time lucky on Wednesday night with the last Shield quarter-final to be played at Kynoch Park following four postponements.

The Broch face the Maroons after tackling Rangers in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Although the Buchan club were defeated 5-0 by the Gers, Aitken and his team-mates still savoured the experience.

However, the full-back’s focus is now on the clash with Keith as both sides bid to reach the semi-finals, where the winner will face Turriff United at the Haughs.

Aitken, 28, said: “Despite the result it was still a great experience for everyone involved to play against Rangers at Ibrox.

“We enjoyed Sunday, but we trained on Monday night and our full focus is on Keith now.

“Looking at this game in the Shield, in a number of ways it’s a bigger game because it’s an avenue to potentially win silverware, whereas we weren’t going to win the Scottish Cup.

“In recent years the club has had success and we want to try to have more success.

“However, it will be a tough game against Keith, they’ve got a lot of good players in their side and we’ll need to be at our best to get a result.”

Duncan sets sights on next stage

Meanwhile, Liam Duncan is hoping the hard shift the Broch put in at Ibrox may have an impact on their performance against Keith.

Attacker Duncan signed for the Maroons in 2020 and regards this fixture as one of the most important of his time at the club as they look to reach the last four of the competition they last won in season 2006-07.

The 24-year-old said: “Hopefully because of the shift Fraserburgh put in against Rangers there might be a little bit of fatigue there.

“But we played on Saturday and it was our first game for three weeks and you did feel it afterwards.

“Hopefully with a little bit of luck they’ll maybe be feeling it more than us.

“It’s the biggest game of the season and potentially one of the biggest games in my time with Keith.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get through to a semi-final.

“If we could get through it would be Turriff in the semi-final, they’re in and around us and the games are always close so both sides would feel we’ve got a massive chance of reaching a final.

“It’s a huge game and it’s very exciting to be involved in.”

Keith welcome back Brody Alberts and Grant Moroney after the pair were unable to face parent club Formartine United at the weekend.

However, Jake Stewart, Craig Gill, Callum Robertson, James Brownie, Ryan Spink and Joey Wilson are all still set to be missing, while loanee Cammy Wilson is cup-tied after featuring for parent club Aberdeen in the first round.

Fraserburgh’s young Don Fraser Mackie is also ineligible having featured for the Reds earlier in the tournament.

Interim boss seeks Nairn reaction

Brian Macleod is looking for a positive reaction from Nairn County after being placed in interim charge.

And the Station Park stalwart revealed he would be open to a discussion about continuing to lead the Wee County in the longer term.

With Nairn sitting 12th in the Breedon Highland League and having also struggled to make inroads in cup competitions this season Ross Tokely’s reign as manager came to an end by mutual consent on Monday.

Macleod, who has had multiple spells with the Wee County as both a player and coach, was Tokely’s assistant manager and has been placed in interim charge alongside coaches Alan Geegan and Wayne Mackintosh.

The 43-year-old was disappointed to see Tokely depart following Saturday’s 5-1 home loss to Forres Mechanics, a match in which the score had been 0-0 at half-time.

This weekend Nairn face Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Macleod said: “I was shocked when I heard the news Ross was leaving. On Saturday with the result and the performance it was a difficult day for everyone connected with the club, but I still didn’t expect the news.

“I’m really disappointed for Ross because he’s a really good football guy, he desperately wanted it work and he put everything into the job.

“I saw first-hand how much he put into the job. First and foremost, I’m disappointed for Ross and I hope he gets back into football because he’s got a lot to offer.

“We’re looking for a reaction after the Forres game, the players recognise themselves that it wasn’t good enough and hopefully they can put things right.”

‘I haven’t thought about anything else’

Right now Macleod’s attention is only on the match against Formartine. However, when it comes to Nairn’s future he would be open to having a conversation about remaining at the helm.

Macleod, who was manager of Clachnacuddin between October 2018 and August 2019 and has also been assistant manager of Forres, added: “My focus is just on the preparing the team for Formartine on Saturday and taking the game.

“I haven’t thought about anything else, it’s just about working with the players and trying to prepare right for Saturday.

“I’d always be open to a conversation if the club want to have that.

“I know the club inside out and have been here for a few spells as a player and a coach and I know what the expectation is.

“But if it was to go any further it would need to be right for both parties, I haven’t spoken to the club about it and it will depend on what route they want to go down.

“After the Formartine game I’ll probably have a conversation with them and hopefully what they want to do will become clearer.”

Macleod also admits to being puzzled by Nairn’s form this season which has seen them take 26 points from 21 league matches.

He said: “It’s hard to really put our finger on why it’s been the way it has this season.

“What we’ve seen during the week at training and what we’ve seen on Saturday at times have been completely different.

“We had some good performances and results, but we’ve also had some really bad performances that have left us scratching our heads.”

Permanent signing very important for Forres

Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald says signing Kyle MacLeod on a permanent basis has given them a huge boost as they try to progress.

The experienced striker has penned a contract with the Can-Cans until the summer of 2027 having been on loan at Mosset Park from Brora Rangers since the start of the season.

MacLeod, who has had two stints with the Cattachs and has also played for Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League, has scored eight goals this season.

Manager MacDonald believes the 29-year-old has been a pivotal player since joining Forres, who are 11th in the Highland League.

He said: “It’s a huge thing for us given the influence Kyle has had this season.

“He’s a big influence in the changing room, he’s got great experience and he gives you everything he’s got.

“That’s what you get from Kyle every week and getting him on a permanent basis was very important.

“Hopefully it shows people we’re not just a loan club or a development club for players, we’re trying to move forward and Kyle can help us with that.

“It’s a boost for the club that we’ve been able to attract someone like Kyle who has been at top clubs like Brora and Buckie in recent seasons.

“To be able to sign Kyle is really encouraging and hopefully we can get more like him.”

MacLeod has been a mentor

MacDonald also praised MacLeod for the help and encouragement he has provided to some of Forres’ young attackers, such as 19-year-old Calum Frame, whose hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-1 win at Nairn took him to 12 goals for the campaign.

MacDonald added: “I think we’ve got good options going forward and I think Kyle has been key to the development of the likes of Calum, who’s a very talented young player.

“It’s helps so much to have someone like Kyle there. He gives the young players constant advice on the pitch and he takes hits from defenders that young players maybe struggle with.

“We’ve got some very talented young players, but they need someone to help guide them through and Kyle has made an enormous difference in that regard.”

Foster ready to prove his worth at Inverurie

Manager Dean Donaldson believes Max Foster joins Inverurie Locos with a point to prove.

The centre-back has signed for the Railwaymen from Turriff United on a contract until the summer of 2027.

During his time at the Haughs Donaldson signed Foster for Turra in October 2022 and the 25-year-old has now been reunited with his old boss at Harlaw Park.

Donaldson said: “He joins us with a point to prove because he wants to show people that he’s a top Highland League player.

“He’s a good lad and a good communicator which is something we lack in our squad a wee bit.

“Max has also got good energy about him, he’s quick and strong and he should be coming into his peak years in the next few years.

“Max had interest from a few clubs, but we’ve worked with him before and it probably just comes back to if you’ve looked after boys before they want to come and play for you. We’re pleased that Max chose to join us.”

Time to get up to speed

Foster hasn’t played since being placed on the transfer list by Turriff in October after rejecting an extension to his United contract which was up at the end of this season.

Donaldson warned it may take his new recruit time to force his way into Inverurie’s side.

He added: “He’ll need to get himself up to speed to get in our team, but when he does I’ve got no doubt he’ll be an asset to our squad.

“It’s not just about fitness, we also play a different way to how we did at Turriff so he’ll need to get up to speed with that as well.

“I’d like to thank Warren Cummings and everyone at Turriff because they were great to deal with and we reached a deal very quickly.”