Caley Thistle interim boss Neil McCann unfazed by club’s league position

Caley Thistle interim boss Neil McCann says their defeat to Morton and slide down the Championship table has been put to bed.

The Highlanders face Raith Rovers tonight at the Caledonian Stadium on a run in just one win in 12, following Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat.

McCann insists he is not fazed by their league position and is instead focused on putting matters right against Raith this evening.

McCann said: “I’m not bothered about where we are within the table. We had enough words said about the other evening as a group.

“(They were) pretty straight-forward discussions and we go into the game against Raith Rovers tonight in a good place.

“My thoughts are very much Raith Rovers and that is what we’re looking at. The boys have had a tough time with the amount of games, we don’t have a big squad there is a few younger ones within it that are carrying knocks and bumps.

“We are trying to get a few boys back into the group as well. We are only looking forward for three points not the table. We’re aware where we are and where we want to be.”

🔜 We're back in action tomorrow night 🆚 @RaithRovers

🕒 7:45pm kick-off

🏟️ Caledonian Stadium

🏆 Scottish Championship

— Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 11, 2021

McCann, who took over from John Robertson last month when he took compassionate leave, said he has given 100 per cent to the role since he came in and the onus has to be on the players to deliver on the pitch.

He added: “My added responsibility is not any less or anymore what I have placed on myself when I came into the job.

“My responsibility is to do it the best that I can and that requires 100 per cent effort and I believe I have given 100 per cent.

“I give players as much information and instruction, but ultimately when they cross the line, they have to perform.”

McCann lamented that there was something missing within the squad, on the back of Tuesday’s defeat, having seen their games in hand to climb the league evaporate.

He added: “A wee bit of confidence (is missing) – they have ability I think they are capable and that happens when teams are winning games of football.

“That is up to me to give them confidence, encouragement and a wee bit of bravery and go express themselves to get results.

“But ultimately, they need to take that responsibility themselves.”